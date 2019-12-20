Er is een update uitgebracht voor de eerder deze maand verschenen versie 4.1 van Tails. Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruikt van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In versie 4.1.1 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bugfixes Drop all network drivers from the initramfs to shrink its size drastically. Going over the 32 MiB mark might be the reason why so many Apple machines can't boot 4.1 while they could boot 4.0 (Closes: #17320).

Only allow up to (but excluding) 32 MiB for initramfs accordingly. Minor improvements and updates Fix escape sequence in tails-gdm-failed-to-start.service, to avoid a warning message (Closes: #17166).