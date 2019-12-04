Microsoft heeft versie 16.4.0 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Summary of What's New in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.4 Visual Studio now supports “FIPS compliance mode”

XAML Designer zoom/position now defaults to Fit All.

Create Data Binding Dialog has been added.

Improvements to regions IntelliSense

Snippets in XAML IntelliSense

Pop-up XAML editor as a separate window from designer

Displaying resources for referenced assemblies

Just My XAML in Live Visual Tree

Merge Resource Dictionary

XAML Islands support

Edit Template now works with controsl from 3rd party controls.

Better Clang-Tidy support in C++ CMake projects.

AddressSanitizer support for projects compiled with MSVC on Windows.

Support for publishing local Git repositories to GitHub.

Change your document tabs to a vertical layout with Vertical Document Tabs.

Integrated terminal adds new functionality as well as general stability fixes (only available on preview releases)

Containers tool window adds the ability to inspect, stop, start, and remove Docker containers and images

Option to improve startup peformance by auto hiding tool windows

Clang-Tidy support in C++ MSBuild and CMake projects, for both Clang and MSVC.

Automatic detection of SQL Server and Azure Storage connections strings when managing publish dependencies or using Connected Services

Added support for developing Azure Functions using the 64bit runtime.

Added support for .NET Core 3.0 app publishing options: Ready to Run (Crossgen), Linking, and SingleExe

.NET Productivity additions in this release include the ability to configure the severity level of a code style rule directly through the editor, navigate easily up the inheritance chain with the new Go To Base command, adding null checks for all parameters, and XML documentation for overriding methods.