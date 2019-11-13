Philips heeft op zijn website nieuwe firmware voor zijn lcd-tv's uit de 6000-serie uitgebracht en hieraan versienummer 012.003.070.241 toegekend. Hierbij moet worden vermeld dat het modellen uit 2017 betreft. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
TPM177E_012.003.070.241
TPM177E_012.003.070.201
- Popping sound via HDMI source when switching channels with Dolby Digital in set top box.
- TV reboots intermittently upon switching channels via P+/P-
- The Auto power off and sleep timer not working when running smart TV apps.
- Ambilight not working intermittently when waking up TV from standby.
- TV hang up, no response to remote control or auto wake up in specific condition.
- Volume change indicator issue while Netflix video is loading.
TPM177E_012.003.070.191
- Loss of channel OSD after power on, switch to smart TV before network is connected and back to DTV
- Netflix not able to load and shows black screen/loading.
- Netflix hung up when switching to DTV while Netflix video is still loading.
- Delta volume setting not stored.
- No picture seen on 4K HEVC DVB-S channels
- General Stability improvement.
TPM177E_012.003.070.171
- No “scrambled channel” message when zapping to a DVB-T2 scrambled channel without CAM inserted.
- Picture format issue when playing video with some Smart TV Apps.
- DVB-C favorite channel list zapping issue in some countries.
- Prime Video playback freezing issue.
- TV auto wake up and lost favorite channels issue.
- Smart TV connection issue related to ipv6 DNS query.
- Start Netflix with only black screen issue.
- Improvement on WIFI scan find no routers issue.
- Resolve ambilight brightness and switch to audio mode issues.
- Resolve France Channel CNEWS HbbTV hang up issue.
- Resolve Chili App video playback issue.
- Resolve Delta volume setting not stored issue.
- Cyber security patch.