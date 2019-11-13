Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Philips 2K17 6000 012.003.070.241

Philips heeft op zijn website nieuwe firmware voor zijn lcd-tv's uit de 6000-serie uitgebracht en hieraan versienummer 012.003.070.241 toegekend. Hierbij moet worden vermeld dat het modellen uit 2017 betreft. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

TPM177E_012.003.070.241
  • Popping sound via HDMI source when switching channels with Dolby Digital in set top box.
  • TV reboots intermittently upon switching channels via P+/P-
  • The Auto power off and sleep timer not working when running smart TV apps.
  • Ambilight not working intermittently when waking up TV from standby.
  • TV hang up, no response to remote control or auto wake up in specific condition.
  • Volume change indicator issue while Netflix video is loading.
TPM177E_012.003.070.201
  • Loss of channel OSD after power on, switch to smart TV before network is connected and back to DTV
  • Netflix not able to load and shows black screen/loading.
  • Netflix hung up when switching to DTV while Netflix video is still loading.
  • Delta volume setting not stored.
  • No picture seen on 4K HEVC DVB-S channels
  • General Stability improvement.
TPM177E_012.003.070.191
  • No “scrambled channel” message when zapping to a DVB-T2 scrambled channel without CAM inserted.
  • Picture format issue when playing video with some Smart TV Apps.
  • DVB-C favorite channel list zapping issue in some countries.
  • Prime Video playback freezing issue.
  • TV auto wake up and lost favorite channels issue.
  • Smart TV connection issue related to ipv6 DNS query.
  • Start Netflix with only black screen issue.
TPM177E_012.003.070.171
  • Improvement on WIFI scan find no routers issue.
  • Resolve ambilight brightness and switch to audio mode issues.
  • Resolve France Channel CNEWS HbbTV hang up issue.
  • Resolve Chili App video playback issue.
  • Resolve Delta volume setting not stored issue.
  • Cyber security patch.

Versienummer 012.003.070.241
Releasestatus Final
Website Philips
Download https://www.philips.nl/c-p/65PUS6262_12/6000-series-ultraslanke-4k-smart-led-tv-met-driezijdig-ambilight-en-pixel-plus-ultra-hd/ondersteuning
Licentietype Freeware

Bron: Philips

Televisies Philips 6000-serie 6200-serie

