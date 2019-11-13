Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Philips 2K18 6700 018.004.223.001

Philips heeft op zijn website nieuwe firmware voor zijn lcd-tv's uit de 6700-serie uitgebracht en hieraan versienummer 018.004.223.001 toegekend. Hierbij moet worden vermeld dat het modellen uit 2018 betreft. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

TPM186E_018.004.223.001
  • Popping sound hear in TV speaker when switches to Dolby Digital Channels in the HDMI set top box.
  • Netflix error TVQ-PM-100 issue.
  • Error data handling and recover
  • Danish menu translation error.
TPM186E_018.004.187.001
  • Resolve smart TV Apps “NPO”, “TV2 play”, “NLZIET” and “Pathe” video playback issues
  • Resolve Russia DVB-S tri-color CAM installation, TV lost channel list after long standby issue.
  • Resolve UK FVP app not working issue.
  • Resolve Miracast connection, mobile device cannot find TV network name issue.
  • General Stability improvement.

Versienummer 018.004.223.001
Releasestatus Final
Website Philips
Download https://www.philips.nl/c-p/43PUS6703_12/6700-series-ultraslanke-4k-uhd-led-smart-tv-met-driezijdig-ambilight/ondersteuning
Licentietype Freeware

