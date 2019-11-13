Philips heeft op zijn website nieuwe firmware voor zijn lcd-tv's uit de 6700-serie uitgebracht en hieraan versienummer 018.004.223.001 toegekend. Hierbij moet worden vermeld dat het modellen uit 2018 betreft. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
TPM186E_018.004.223.001
TPM186E_018.004.187.001
- Popping sound hear in TV speaker when switches to Dolby Digital Channels in the HDMI set top box.
- Netflix error TVQ-PM-100 issue.
- Error data handling and recover
- Danish menu translation error.
- Resolve smart TV Apps “NPO”, “TV2 play”, “NLZIET” and “Pathe” video playback issues
- Resolve Russia DVB-S tri-color CAM installation, TV lost channel list after long standby issue.
- Resolve UK FVP app not working issue.
- Resolve Miracast connection, mobile device cannot find TV network name issue.
- General Stability improvement.