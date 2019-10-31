Kopano Groupware kent zijn oorsprong in het Zarafa Collaboration Platform. Dat kan gezien worden als een opensourcetegenhanger van Microsoft Exchange Server en is in staat om e-mail-, agenda- en webmailfuncties af te handelen. De Kopano WebApp is het onderdeel dat een webapplicatie aanbiedt waarmee eindgebruikers van de functionaliteit gebruik kunnen maken. Hiervan is enkele dagen geleden versie 3.5.12 uitgekomen met de volgende aankondiging:

WebApp 3.5.12 final available



This release provides the following changes: Import VCF via upload (context menu folder)

Convert all HTML entities when converting HTML to plaintext

Bullet/number lists send from various Outlook versions are cleaned up correctly

Bug fix: Can not download attachments from ‘edit as new’ message

Bug fix: Disabling the end date in Out of Office switches Out of Office off More bug fixes and improvements can be found in the complete changelog here.



Updating can be done through the repositories, packages can be downloaded from the portal or from the download server. For community members nightly packages are available here.



If you have feedback, we’d like to hear it here in the forum.