Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.38 uitgebracht en de release notes voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
August 2019 (version 1.38)
Welcome to the August 2019 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- Preserve case for global search and replace - Keep letter casing across multi-file search/replace.
- Settings editor string array validation - Checks min, max, enum values, and glob patterns.
- Adjust cursor surrounding lines - Keep your cursor centered in the editor.
- Copy and revert in the diff editor - Easily copy or restore deleted content.
- Go to Line supports negative line numbers - Quickly jump to the end of a file.
- MDN Reference link for HTML and CSS - Links to MDN documentation directly from IntelliSense.
- Add missing await Quick Fix - Find overlooked awaits in asynchronous code.
- Debugging data breakpoints - Debugger breaks when tracked values change.
- VS Code icon repository - Official product icons available for extension authors.
- Alpine Linux distro support - Both for the Remote WSL and Containers extensions.
