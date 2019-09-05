AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit-drivers meer aan. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in het spel Gears 5 aan, zijn er enkele Vulcan-extensies toegevoegd en is er een probleem met de RX 5700 verholpen.

Support For Gears 5 Up to 8% performance improvement in Gears of War 5 running DirectX 12 on Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition version 19.9.1 vs. 19.8.2.

Added Vulkan Support VK_AMD_device_coherent_memory This extension adds device coherent and device uncached memory types. Device coherent and uncached memory are expected to have lower performance for general access than non-device coherent memory but can be useful in certain scenarios particularly so for debugging.

VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps This extension provides an interface to query calibrated timestamps obtained quasi simultaneously from two time domains such as host and device time domains.

VK_EXT_line_rasterization This extension adds some line rasterization features that are commonly used in CAD applications and that are supported in other APIs like OpenGL. These features include Bresenham-style line rasterization, smooth rectangular lines (coverage to alpha) and stippled lines for all three line rasterization modes.

VK_EXT_shader_demote_to_helper_invocation This extension adds Vulkan support for the SPV_EXT_demote_to_helper_invocation SPIR-V extension. The SPIR-V extension provides a new instruction that allows shaders to "demote" a fragment shader invocation to behave like a helper invocation for its duration. The demoted invocation will have no further side effects and will not output to the framebuffer but remains active and can participate in computing derivatives and in subgroup operations. This is a better match for the "discard" instruction in HLSL.

Fixed Issues Launching RGB Fusion 2.0 may cause a system hang on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products system configurations. Known Issues Gears 5 may experience an application hang on loading screen with APU only (Ryzen) based desktop system configurations.

HDMI overscan and underscan options may be missing from Radeon Settings on AMD Radeon VII system configurations when the primary display is set to 60hz.

Stutter may be experienced when Radeon FreeSync is enabled on 240hz refresh displays with Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

Radeon Performance Metrics may report incorrect VRAM utilization.

AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.

Radeon Overlay may intermittently fail to appear when toggled in game.

Audio for clips captured by Radeon ReLive may be corrupted or garbled when desktop recording is enabled.

Enabling Enhanced Sync may cause game, application or system crashes on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.