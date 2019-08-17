Er is met versienummer 4.14 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.532 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: New version of the Mono engine with upstream updates.

PE dlls no longer rely on the MinGW runtime.

Exception handling fixes on ARM64. Bugs fixed in 4.14 (total 18): 34749: Eleusis Demo needs native dotnet40

39129: Cygwin's dash.exe crashes during installation

45449: Add diagnostic 'mscoree.dll.CorGetSvc' stub (NGEN client) to hint at broken Microsoft .NET Frameworks installation (Wine-Mono not uninstalled and/or 'mscoree.dll' placeholders not removed prior install)

46195: Multiple Windows 10 ARM64 apps need ntdll 'set_cpu_context' implementation (Windows PowerShell Core 6.2)

47074: World War Z crashes after intro logos due to unimplemented D3DKMTQueryStatistics

47514: AviUtl: Can't add a file to the ExEdit dialog after the first drop.

47546: Touhou 14-17 experience Spell Name and Music Room text issues starting in Wine 4.1

47561: Crash starting Rak24u Program

47564: Database mistmatch on brazillian timezone (America/Sao_Paulo)

47578: Omni-NFS 4.13's XLPD Server crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.MmIsThisAnNtAsSystem

47586: The Sims 1 visually freezes after alt-tabbing when in fullscreen mode

47594: Star Control Origins: very slow on new game. (a few minutes per frame)

47601: Process Hacker calls unimplemented ntoskrnl.exe functions SePrivilegeCheck and SeLocateProcessImageName

47605: Star citizen needs api-ms-win-crt-private-l1-1-0.dll._o_getenv

47611: LizardSystems Wi-Fi Scanner needs wlanui.dll to start

47612: LizardSystems Terminal Services Manager needs Ex functions from wtsapi32.dll

47616: LizardSystems Terminal Services Manager needs utildll.dll to start

47622: Wine 4.13 doesn't start Adobe Digital Editions 2 - works with 4.12.1