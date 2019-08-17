Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wine 4.14

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 4.14 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.532 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • New version of the Mono engine with upstream updates.
  • PE dlls no longer rely on the MinGW runtime.
  • Exception handling fixes on ARM64.
Bugs fixed in 4.14 (total 18):
  • 34749: Eleusis Demo needs native dotnet40
  • 39129: Cygwin's dash.exe crashes during installation
  • 45449: Add diagnostic 'mscoree.dll.CorGetSvc' stub (NGEN client) to hint at broken Microsoft .NET Frameworks installation (Wine-Mono not uninstalled and/or 'mscoree.dll' placeholders not removed prior install)
  • 46195: Multiple Windows 10 ARM64 apps need ntdll 'set_cpu_context' implementation (Windows PowerShell Core 6.2)
  • 47074: World War Z crashes after intro logos due to unimplemented D3DKMTQueryStatistics
  • 47514: AviUtl: Can't add a file to the ExEdit dialog after the first drop.
  • 47546: Touhou 14-17 experience Spell Name and Music Room text issues starting in Wine 4.1
  • 47561: Crash starting Rak24u Program
  • 47564: Database mistmatch on brazillian timezone (America/Sao_Paulo)
  • 47578: Omni-NFS 4.13's XLPD Server crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.MmIsThisAnNtAsSystem
  • 47586: The Sims 1 visually freezes after alt-tabbing when in fullscreen mode
  • 47594: Star Control Origins: very slow on new game. (a few minutes per frame)
  • 47601: Process Hacker calls unimplemented ntoskrnl.exe functions SePrivilegeCheck and SeLocateProcessImageName
  • 47605: Star citizen needs api-ms-win-crt-private-l1-1-0.dll._o_getenv
  • 47611: LizardSystems Wi-Fi Scanner needs wlanui.dll to start
  • 47612: LizardSystems Terminal Services Manager needs Ex functions from wtsapi32.dll
  • 47616: LizardSystems Terminal Services Manager needs utildll.dll to start
  • 47622: Wine 4.13 doesn't start Adobe Digital Editions 2 - works with 4.12.1

Versienummer 4.14
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Bart van Klaveren

Wine HQ

