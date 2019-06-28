Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.6.3

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit-drivers meer aan. De releasenotes voor versie 19.6.3 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Support For
  • F1 2019
Fixed Issues
  • YouTube login for Radeon ReLive may fail to connect your account.
  • A system hang may occur when performing overclocking or underclocking GPU memory in three display Eyefinity configurations.
  • Radeon ReLive and Radeon Overlay may fail to function correctly after beginning a recording with Radeon ReLive.
  • Region recording in Radeon ReLive may record black frames when an application playing video in the region has been minimized and then maximized.
  • Hyper-V enabled systems may fail to boot after driver installation.
  • Radeon ReLive VR fails to install on Radeon RX 570 series graphics products.
Known Issues
  • Radeon Overlay may fail to enable when playing DOTA2 in fullscreen mode.
  • Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook is currently unavailable.
  • ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 may experience discrete GPU connection issues with devices disappearing from device manager when the system is idle.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.
  • ACER Swift 3 with AMD Ryzen Processor may experience system instability when upgrading to Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.6.3 using the Custom Clean Installation option.
  • Graphics driver may not uninstall correctly when using the express uninstall option on some Ryzen APUs.

Versienummer 19.6.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-19-6-3
Bestandsgrootte 366,00MB
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download

28-06-2019
28-06-2019 • 14:59

Bron: AMD

