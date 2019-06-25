Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.53 van ExifTool uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Sinds versie 11.50 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 11.53:
Changes in version 11.52:
- Added support for the new tags of the Exif 2.32 specification
- Added a new SamsungModelID (thanks LibRaw)
- Added warning if extracting ZIP file contents without the -a option
- Added ability to extract EmbeddedVideo from the trailer of Android JPEG images with the ExtractEmbedded option
- Decode timed GPS from Cobra Dash Cam AVI videos
- Decode a new GoPro tag
- Enhanced -struct option to allow extraction of structured Torrent Info
- Improved error handling when an unexpected terminator is encountered while writing a QuickTime-format file
- Renamed one of the Nikon Saturation tags to "SaturationAdj"
- Removed warning message when writing FujiFilm RAFVersion 0240 and 0261 files
- Fixed encoding problem when writing some QuickTime UserData tags with strings containing special characters
- API Changes:
- Enhanced XMPShorthand option to add level 2
Changes in version 11.51:
- Added a few new Nikon CropHiSpeed values (thanks Hayo Baan)
- Added a new Nikon LensID (thanks Yves)
- Fixed problem where reading a large, corrupt AIFF file may could take an excessively long time
- API Changes:
- Enhanced Compact option to add levels 3, 4 and 5
- Decode Canon DistortionCorrection tags
- Removed a minor EXIF warning when processing EPS files with a DOS header
- Fixed bug which caused an error when rewriting some EPS files multiple times