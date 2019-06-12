Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Kaspersky Endpoint Security 11.1.1

Kaspersky heeft Kaspersky Endpoint Security 11.1.1 voor het Windows-platform uitgebracht. Dit is de zakelijke uitgave van de antivirussoftware van Kaspersky. Naast antivirus bevat het opties om het uitvoeren van bepaalde applicaties of applicatiegroepen wel of niet toe te staan, encryptie toe te passen en beveiligingpatches te controleren. Het exacte versienummer is vastgezet op 11.1.1.126 en kent de volgende veranderingen:

What’s new
  • We’ve added support for Windows 10 19H1 (version 1903).
  • Device Control now allows you to assign access rights to portable devices (MTP).
  • We’ve fixed a number of issues and improved overall application stability.
List of bugs fixed and private patches included in the release
For details, see this article.
Versienummer 11.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Kaspersky
Download https://support.kaspersky.com/kes11#downloads
Licentietype Betaald
Bron: Kaspersky

