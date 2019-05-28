Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 19.1.8 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 19.1.8 released



Good day to you all,



This update addresses several privilege escalation issues in the access control implementation and new memory disclosure issues in Intel CPUs. We would like to thank Arnaud Cordier and Bill Marquette for the top-notch reports and coordination.



Here are the full patch notes: system: address CVE-2019-11816 privilege escalation bugs[1] (reported by Arnaud Cordier)

system: /etc/hosts generation without interface_has_gateway()

system: show correct timestamp in config restore save message (contributed by nhirokinet)

system: list the commands for the pluginctl utility when no argument is given

system: introduce and use userIsAdmin() helper function instead of checking for 'page-all' privilege directly

system: use absolute path in widget ACLs (reported by Netgate)

system: RRD-related cleanups for less code exposure

interfaces: add EN DUID Generation using OPNsense PEN (contributed by Team Rebellion)

interfaces: replace legacy_getall_interface_addresses() usage

firewall: fix port validation in aliases with leading / trailing spaces

firewall: fix outbound NAT translation display in overview page

firewall: prevent CARP outgoing packets from using the configured gateway

firewall: use CARP net.inet.carp.demotion to control current demotion in status page

firewall: stop live log poller on error result

dhcpd: change rule priority to 1 to avoid bogon clash

dnsmasq: only admins may edit custom options field

firmware: use insecure mode for base and kernel sets when package fingerprints are disabled

firmware: add optional device support for base and kernel sets

firmware: add Hostcentral mirror (HTTP, Melbourne, Australia)

ipsec: always reset rightallowany to default when writing configuration

lang: say "hola" to Spanish as the newest available GUI language

lang: updates for Chinese, Czech, Japanese, German, French, Russian and Portuguese

network time: only admins may edit custom options field

openvpn: call openvpn_refresh_crls() indirectly via plugin_configure() for less code exposure

openvpn: only admins may edit custom options field to prevent privilege escalation (reported by Bill Marquette)

openvpn: remove custom options field from wizard

unbound: only admins may edit custom options field

wizard: translate typehint as well

plugins: os-freeradius 1.9.3 fixes string interpolation in LDAP filters (contributed by theq86)

plugins: os-nginx 1.12[2]

plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.17 (contributed by Team Rebellion)

plugins: os-theme-tukan 1.17 (contributed by Team Rebellion)

src: timezone database information update[3]

src: install(1) broken with partially matching relative paths[4]

src: microarchitectural Data Sampling (MDS) mitigation[5]

ports: ca_root_nss 3.44

ports: php 7.2.18[6]

ports: sqlite 3.28.0[7]

ports: strongswan custom XAuth generic patch removed Stay safe,

Your OPNsense team