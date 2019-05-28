Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OPNsense 19.1.8

Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 19.1.8 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 19.1.8 released

Good day to you all,

This update addresses several privilege escalation issues in the access control implementation and new memory disclosure issues in Intel CPUs. We would like to thank Arnaud Cordier and Bill Marquette for the top-notch reports and coordination.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: address CVE-2019-11816 privilege escalation bugs[1] (reported by Arnaud Cordier)
  • system: /etc/hosts generation without interface_has_gateway()
  • system: show correct timestamp in config restore save message (contributed by nhirokinet)
  • system: list the commands for the pluginctl utility when no argument is given
  • system: introduce and use userIsAdmin() helper function instead of checking for 'page-all' privilege directly
  • system: use absolute path in widget ACLs (reported by Netgate)
  • system: RRD-related cleanups for less code exposure
  • interfaces: add EN DUID Generation using OPNsense PEN (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • interfaces: replace legacy_getall_interface_addresses() usage
  • firewall: fix port validation in aliases with leading / trailing spaces
  • firewall: fix outbound NAT translation display in overview page
  • firewall: prevent CARP outgoing packets from using the configured gateway
  • firewall: use CARP net.inet.carp.demotion to control current demotion in status page
  • firewall: stop live log poller on error result
  • dhcpd: change rule priority to 1 to avoid bogon clash
  • dnsmasq: only admins may edit custom options field
  • firmware: use insecure mode for base and kernel sets when package fingerprints are disabled
  • firmware: add optional device support for base and kernel sets
  • firmware: add Hostcentral mirror (HTTP, Melbourne, Australia)
  • ipsec: always reset rightallowany to default when writing configuration
  • lang: say "hola" to Spanish as the newest available GUI language
  • lang: updates for Chinese, Czech, Japanese, German, French, Russian and Portuguese
  • network time: only admins may edit custom options field
  • openvpn: call openvpn_refresh_crls() indirectly via plugin_configure() for less code exposure
  • openvpn: only admins may edit custom options field to prevent privilege escalation (reported by Bill Marquette)
  • openvpn: remove custom options field from wizard
  • unbound: only admins may edit custom options field
  • wizard: translate typehint as well
  • plugins: os-freeradius 1.9.3 fixes string interpolation in LDAP filters (contributed by theq86)
  • plugins: os-nginx 1.12[2]
  • plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.17 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-theme-tukan 1.17 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • src: timezone database information update[3]
  • src: install(1) broken with partially matching relative paths[4]
  • src: microarchitectural Data Sampling (MDS) mitigation[5]
  • ports: ca_root_nss 3.44
  • ports: php 7.2.18[6]
  • ports: sqlite 3.28.0[7]
  • ports: strongswan custom XAuth generic patch removed
Stay safe,
Your OPNsense team
Versienummer 19.1.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Reacties (4)

0theduke1989
28 mei 2019 16:31
In hoeverre is dit beetje vergelijkbaar als Pihole bijvoorbeeld?

Ik vindt het jammer dat Opensense niet voor Raspberry gemaakt is :(
0Cookiezzz
@theduke198928 mei 2019 16:37
PiHole is alleen een DNS 'filter' die er voor zorgt dat je minder ads te zien krijgt.
OPNsense is een volledige firewall met veel toeters en bellen. (DHCP, VPN, firewall rules, DNS,....)

Persoonlijk niet heel vergelijkbaar.
0MaxTheKing
@theduke198928 mei 2019 16:49
Het is niet vergelijkbaar. Zijn 2 totaal verschillende producten. Pi-Hole is een DNS server met een fancy UI en wat blocklists, OPNsense is een volwaardige routing/firewalling software.
0Yarisken
28 mei 2019 17:03
Ik heb nu een mikrotik met 10 poorten en wifi. Mocht er betaalbaar een device zijn met OPNsense dat wifi doet en 8 a 10 poorten heeft zou ik wel overgaan.
