Versie 8.5 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om na te gaan wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er as volgt uit:

Tor Browser 8.5 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory. The Android version is also available from Google Play and should be available from F-Droid within the next day.

This release features important security updates to Firefox.

After months of work and including feedback from our users, Tor Browser 8.5 includes our first stable release for Android plus many new features across platforms.

Tor Browser 8.5 is the first stable release for Android. Since we released the first alpha version in September, we've been hard at work making sure we can provide the protections users are already enjoying on desktop to the Android platform. Mobile browsing is increasing around the world, and in some parts, it is commonly the only way people access the internet. In these same areas, there is often heavy surveillance and censorship online, so we made it a priority to reach these users.

We made sure there are no proxy bypasses, that first-party isolation is enabled to protect you from cross-site tracking, and that most of the fingerprinting defenses are working. While there are still feature gaps between the desktop and Android Tor Browser, we are confident that Tor Browser for Android provides essentially the same protections that can be found on desktop platforms.

Note: Though we cannot bring an official Tor Browser to iOS due to restrictions by Apple, the only app we recommend is Onion Browser, developed by Mike Tigas with help from the Guardian Project.

Our security slider is an important tool for Tor Browser users, especially for those with sensitive security needs. However, its location behind the Torbutton menu made it hard to access.

During the Tor Browser 8.5 development period, we revamped the experience so now the chosen security level appears on the toolbar. You can interact with the slider more easily now. For the fully planned changes check out proposal 101.

We made Tor Browser 8.5 compatible with Firefox's Photon UI and redesigned our logos and about:tor page across all the platforms we support to provide the same look and feel and improve accessibility.

The new Tor Browser icon was chosen through a round of voting in our community.

We'd like to give a big thanks to everyone who helped make this release possible, including our users, who gave valuable feedback to our alpha versions.

Tor Browser 8.5 comes with a number of known issues. The most important ones are:

While we improved accessibility support for Windows users during our 8.5 stabilization, it's still not perfect. We are in the process of finishing patches for inclusion in an 8.5 point release. We are close here. There are bug reports about WebGL related fingerprinting which we are investigating. We are currently testing a fix for the most problematic issue and will ship that in the next point release. The upgrade to Tor Browser 8.5 broke saved logins and passwords. We are investigating this bug and hope to provide a fix in an upcoming point release.

We already collected a number of unresolved bugs since releasing Tor Browser 8 and tagged them with our tbb-8.0-issues keyword to keep them on our radar. Check them out before reporting if you find a bug.