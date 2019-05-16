Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Home Assistant 0.93

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 0.93 Home Assistant is uitgebracht. Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden.

0.93: Essent, AmbiClimate, VS Code debugging

It’s time for our 0.93 release and it is a whopping cool one. It’s a day later than usual as I am travelling. Frenck streams his work on Home Assistant / Hass.io each Tuesday and Friday, and last Tuesday I decided to surprise him and visit his house during the stream 😛. We ended up talking about everything Home Assistant with the viewers for over 3 hours. For the full conversation, check out Frenck’s blog. Clip of me walking into the stream:

Last week we also wrote about our updated plans for Home Assistant for this year. If you haven’t read it yet, worth the read!

If you are a Nest user, we have some sad news: Google announced that they are shutting down the Nest API at the end of August. This will cause Nest hardware to no longer work with Home Assistant (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻

As always, this release is accompanied by a new episode of the Home Assistant podcast. Rohan and Phil discuss the new release, the Nest API and a lot more. This episode is their 50th episode already, congratulations on this milestone!

Pascal has updated the way we are building Hass.io. It is now keeping the build up to date while we develop Home Assistant, which means that the Hass.io build was ready before the release blog post was up!

Home Assistant 1.0

As we mentioned in our updated plans post, we’re working hard on Home Assistant 1.0. Over the next releases we will work on polishing the UI, the backend architecture, and everything in between.

One of the new things that we introduced is a new step in our onboarding allowing users to set up integrations. We will automatically highlight discovered integrations. Once the user finishes the onboarding flow, entities will be automatically grouped by the areas that they are in. Neat!

We’ve also been working on polishing parts of our config UI. The automation editor will now show all automations, the last time they got triggered, and allow users to enable/disable them.

Sonos

The Sonos integration has a number of changes in this release, some of them breaking existing configuration.

First, the Sonos custom services have been moved to the sonos domain. The new service names are as follows:

  • sonos.join (before: media_player.sonos_join)
  • sonos.unjoin (before: media_player.sonos_unjoin)
  • sonos.snapshot (before: media_player.sonos_snapshot)
  • sonos.restore (before: media_player.sonos_restore)
  • sonos.set_sleep_timer (before: media_player.sonos_set_sleep_timer)
  • sonos.clear_sleep_timer (before: media_player.sonos_clear_sleep_timer)
  • sonos.update_alarm (before: media_player.sonos_update_alarm)
  • sonos.set_option (before: media_player.sonos_set_option)

The last four of those services no longer target all entities by default since that is usually a mistake. The entity_id attribute is thus becoming mandatory for those services. If you really do want to target all you can use entity_id: all.

Next, YAML configuration of Sonos under the media_player: key is no longer accepted. While auto-configuration through the Integrations UI is now the preferred way, static configuration can still be specified under a sonos: key, for example:

sonos:
  media_player:
    hosts:
      - 192.0.2.25
      - 192.0.2.26

For those of you that like to power down your Sonos, Home Assistant should now handle that without logging errors. Also, speakers that are powered on will be added to Home Assistant without needing a restart.

New Integrations New Platforms

Versienummer 0.93
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-05-2019 13:05
14 • submitter: Hmmbob

16-05-2019 • 13:05

14 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Hmmbob

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

Lees meer

Home Assistant

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3

Overige software

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+12+20+30Ongemodereerd12
Wijzig sortering
+1haling
16 mei 2019 13:22
If you are a Nest user, we have some sad news: Google announced that they are shutting down the Nest API at the end of August. This will cause Nest hardware to no longer work with Home Assistant (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻
Ik heb HA draaien om allerlei acties uit te voeren op basis van informatie uit mijn twee Nest-thermostaten. Zo goed als al mijn integraties draaien om mijn Nest: de vloerverwarmingspomp gaat aan bij warmtevraag, de verwarming gaat uit als de schuifpui open staat, etc.

Ik zal de thermostaten maar eens gaan vervangen. :/
Reageer
+1The Zep Man
@haling16 mei 2019 13:29
Dat krijg je ervan als je voor verbindingen tussen apparaten in eigen huis jezelf afhankelijk maakt van een partij buiten je huis. Dit soort risico's zijn dan altijd aanwezig. ;)

In de toekomst zal het heus wel mogelijk zijn om iets lokaal te doen, dus geen paniek. Lees ook deze reactie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 16 mei 2019 13:32]

Reageer
0haling
@The Zep Man16 mei 2019 13:32
Nest is van Google; ik nam aan (jaja) dat continuïteit dan gewaarborgd was. Nooit bij stilgestaan dat Google hierbij hun evil-side zouden laten zien.

En dat is inderdaad een fout aan mijn kant; maar dan nog is het een naaistreek.
Reageer
0The Zep Man
@haling16 mei 2019 13:33
Nest is van Google; ik nam aan (jaja) dat continuïteit dan gewaarborgd was.
Waarom?
Reageer
0haling
@The Zep Man16 mei 2019 13:36
Waarom?
Omdat het geen kleine start-up is. De Nest-reeks zal ook niet zomaar 'killed' worden, maar een (klein) onderdeel van Nest dus wel: de (publieke) API.

De enige hoop die ik nog heb is dat je misschien een Google Home-device aan zou kunnen gaan sturen / uit kunnen lezen die op zijn beurt weer de Nest aanstuurt/uitleest.

Maar eigenlijk wil ik helemaal geen Google Home-device in huis; vandaar mijn HA-installatie.
Reageer
0MoonRaven
@haling16 mei 2019 13:51
Google heeft, helaas, veel projecten (zomaar) gekilled. Ook grote projecten.
Reageer
0NEO256
@haling16 mei 2019 14:06
Misschien is het meer dat Google ziet dat de API weinig gebruikt wordt, maar wel een mogelijke attack vector voor hacks / hackers en andere schadelijke zaken. Die ze moeten onderhouden om dit weer te mitigeren.
Reageer
0haling
@NEO25616 mei 2019 14:20
Misschien is het meer dat Google ziet dat de API weinig gebruikt wordt, maar wel een mogelijke attack vector voor hacks / hackers en andere schadelijke zaken. Die ze moeten onderhouden om dit weer te mitigeren.
Nee, ze willen consolideren op Home-devices en hun Assistent; maar inderdaad, de userbase zal geen deuk maken in de omzet.
Reageer
0CookiesMonster
@haling16 mei 2019 14:12
Ik heb zelf honeywell total control en het werkt op zichzelf en met een app geweldig.
Of het ook werkt met HA hoop ik nog ergens te lezen ;)
Reageer
0haling
@CookiesMonster16 mei 2019 14:52
Ik heb zelf honeywell total control en het werkt op zichzelf en met een app geweldig.
Het werkt zo te lezen met HA, maar is ook volledig cloud-based, dus ze kunnen hetzelfde geintje uithalen als wat Google met Nest gedaan heeft.
Reageer
0EngelbertDubois
@haling16 mei 2019 14:26
Zelfde probleem hier.

Onacceptabel!
Reageer
0jimzz
@haling16 mei 2019 14:45
Je zou eens kunnen kijken naar Tado, die kan zonder cloud op HA (via de homekit controller) je hebt er geen Apple apparaten voor nodig en je hoeft ook geen homekit te hebben om dit te kunnen gebruiken. In principe pair je 't dan met Home Assistant ipv Homekit. Werkt super en zal zolang de homekit controller werkt blijven werken!
Reageer
0haling
@jimzz16 mei 2019 14:50
Je zou eens kunnen kijken naar Tado
Er zijn genoeg alternatieven, de ene nog lelijker dan de andere. :Y) Ik heb specifiek voor de Nest gekozen wegens gebruiksgemak, API, app en ook de looks. Als er na 31 augustus nog een mogelijk is om ze te blijven gebruiken doe ik dat graag ipv mijn geld weg te gooien door 2x in korte tijd een nieuwe set thermostaten te kopen.
Reageer
0jimzz
16 mei 2019 14:13
Als mensen nog een Lovelace setup zoeken:

https://community.home-as...-0-91-x-compatible/109099

Nieuwe links volgen vanavond!

(Bovenaan de thread mijn vorige setup, onderaan de thread mijn huidige setup)

[Reactie gewijzigd door jimzz op 16 mei 2019 14:15]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Google

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True