Firmware-update: TP-Link Omada Cloud Controller OC200 1.1.0

TP-Link logo (27 pix)TP-Link heeft voor de Omada Cloud Controller OC200 nieuwe firmware uitgebracht met 1.1.0 als versienummer. Met deze controller kun je de verschillende accesspoints uit de Omada-serie van TP-Link aansturen en een gastnetwerk opzetten met verschillende loginopties, zoals op basis van Facebook, sms of vouchers. De lijst met veranderingen voor versie 1.1.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

New Feature/Enhancement:
  • Merge 2.4GHz and 5GHz SSID.
  • Add Guest Network function.
  • Add SSID Radius accounting to WPA-Enterprise security mode.
  • Optimize the site list which allows us to inquire the specific site based on the site name and add new entrance for the hotspot.
  • Add SSL encryption in Log Server, and Log setting/Mail Server can be only accessed by administrator account.
  • Add Layer-3 Accessibility in SSH.
  • Add CHAP encryption and NAS ID in Radius portal authentication and the Radius Client role is transferred from EAP to Omada Controller.
Versienummer 1.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Website TP-Link
Download https://www.tp-link.com/en/support/download/oc200/#Firmware
Licentietype Freeware
Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

15-04-2019 • 09:23

Bron: TP-Link

Update-historie

