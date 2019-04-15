TP-Link heeft voor de Omada Cloud Controller OC200 nieuwe firmware uitgebracht met 1.1.0 als versienummer. Met deze controller kun je de verschillende accesspoints uit de Omada-serie van TP-Link aansturen en een gastnetwerk opzetten met verschillende loginopties, zoals op basis van Facebook, sms of vouchers. De lijst met veranderingen voor versie 1.1.0 ziet er als volgt uit:
New Feature/Enhancement:
- Merge 2.4GHz and 5GHz SSID.
- Add Guest Network function.
- Add SSID Radius accounting to WPA-Enterprise security mode.
- Optimize the site list which allows us to inquire the specific site based on the site name and add new entrance for the hotspot.
- Add SSL encryption in Log Server, and Log setting/Mail Server can be only accessed by administrator account.
- Add Layer-3 Accessibility in SSH.
- Add CHAP encryption and NAS ID in Radius portal authentication and the Radius Client role is transferred from EAP to Omada Controller.