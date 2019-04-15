Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: NetBeans IDE 11.0

NetBeans IDE logo (75 pix)NetBeans IDE is een in Java geschreven ontwikkelomgeving bedoeld om programma's te schrijven, compileren, debuggen en implementeren. Het biedt ondersteuning voor verschillende programmeertalen, zoals Java, C++ en PHP. Sinds eind 2016 valt het onder het beheer van de Apache Software Foundation nadat Oracle besloot het van de hand te doen, die het op zijn beurt weer verkregen had met de overname van Sun Microsystems. Versie 11.0 is vrijgegeven waar ondersteuning van JDK 12.0, Java EE en Gradle de focus hebben gekregen. De bijbehorende, beknopte aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

Apache NetBeans (incubating) 11.0 Features

Apache NetBeans (incubating) 11.0 is the third major release of the Apache NetBeans IDE. It was released in March, 2019. Click here to download this release. Laszlo Kishalmi has been our Release Manager.

Maven First in New Project Wizard
There’s been lots of discussion in the Apache NetBeans Community about how best to express the fact that Apache Maven and Gradle are more modern choices to be aware of than Apache Ant, while at the same time not implying that there’s anything wrong with using Apache Ant.

Discussions started back in 2018, and culminated in 2019 with the new "New Project" wizard redesign.

We have moved the previous wizard Java options to a subfolder named "Java with Ant", and added two new options: "Java with Maven" and "Java with Gradle". We hope this makes it easier for everybody to choose a build system of their liking (be it Maven, Gradle or Ant) for their projects.

For more information about the discussion and the rationale behind these choices please see this blog post.

JDK 12 support
  • nb-javac upgrade - As you may know, the Apache NetBeans IDE can use a special variation of a Java compiler called nb-javac, that greatly improves the Java support. This nb-javac tool (which is not an Apache Project as it’s released under the GPL license) has been improved to support advanced JDK 12 features.
    Apache NetBeans Team Members Arunava Sinha, Sarvesh Kesharwani, and Vikas Kumar Prabhakar have made a heroic effort to integrate Apache NetBeans with this latest release of nb-javac.
  • Switch improvements - The switch expression handling has been greatly improved in this release. Better formatting, better re-indentation, better syntax-highlighting, better hints and better auto-completion.
  • Autocompletion - You can now autocomplete enum values in switch statements.
  • JEP-325: Switch Expressions (Preview) - We now have JEP-325 support. In order to enable JEP-325 (and other preview features) follow these instructions:
    • Goto Project > Properties
    • Goto Build > Compiling pane and add --enable-preview in "Additional Compiler Options".
    • Goto Run pane and add --enable-preview in VM Options
  • Converting switch-cases to rule kind cases - There’s a new hint to convert switch-cases to rule kind classes.
  • And more - See our wiki for more improvements to the switch expression.
Java EE support
We have been busy in the last months reviewing the licenses of the enterprise cluster, that was included in the second donation from Oracle. The review has now ended (after lots of pull requests) and we have included this cluster in Apache NetBeans 11.0. This means that you can now build JavaEE applications with Ant, Maven or Gradle projects.

Gradle Support
In late December, 2018, Apache NetBeans Team Member Laszlo Kishalmi kindly donated his Gradle works to Apache NetBeans. Since then he has been steadily working very hard to solve many issues and doing improvements.

As a result you can now:
  • Open Gradle projects out of the box.
  • Gradle Task Navigator, run tasks by double-click.
  • Gradle supported unit test frameworks (JUnit 4, 5, TestNG) works with Code Coverage with JaCoCo.
  • Gradle projects work together with NetBeans JPA and Spring Support.
  • Customizable task execution and IDE action binding.
  • Run, Debug and Test even single methods.
  • Creating new projects with Gradle.
Other enhancements
Eirik Bakke has added support for HiDPI icons for window system icons on Windows and Mac. This introduces vector-drawn icon implementations for the icons used in the window system’s Windows 8 and Aqua LAFs.

Also, for this release the Apache NetBeans Team has been busy fixing 99 issues.

Tutorials
The NetBeans tutorials have also been integrated for this release and are available here:
  • NetBeans IDE tutorials
  • Web Technologies tutorials
  • Java tutorials
  • Java EE tutorials
  • PHP tutorials
Many of these tutorials are being reviewed. See these guidelines if you want to help with the review.

Maven plugins
Eric Barboni has done a great job setting up the mavenutils repository, that holds different plugins that will make it possible to start publishing the NetBeans bits in a Maven repository. See NetBeans m2 plugin for more details.

Javadoc
For this release we have algo started publishing our Javadoc:
  • Latest dev javadoc
  • Release 11.0 javadoc
  • Release 10.0 javadoc
  • Release 9.0 javadoc
Versienummer 11.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Java
Website Apache Software Foundation
Download https://netbeans.apache.org/download/nb110/nb110.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Door Japke Rosink

15-04-2019 09:29
submitter: Elzooi

15-04-2019

Submitter: Elzooi

Bron: Apache Software Foundation

Update-historie

NetBeans IDE

Score: 4

Reacties (16)

Appie_O
15 april 2019 09:43
NetBeans 8.2 was verplichte kost tijdens het eerste jaar van mijn studie. Weet nog dat de interface aanvoelde als Windows 95. Sinds ik Intellij IDEA Ultimate ben gaan gebruiken heb ik nooit meer terug gekeken.
Reageer
kevintjuh93
15 april 2019 10:21
Om een af andere reden heb ik nog nooit een andere IDE gevonden die net zo fijn werkt als Netbeans. Gebruik Netbeans dan ook al zolang ik mij kan herinneren (9 á 10 jaar?)
Reageer
RoestVrijStaal
15 april 2019 10:41
Hangt ervan af wat je ermee schrijft.

- Voor Java vond ik NetBeans altijd de beste gratis IDE om Java schrijven.
- Voor PHP deed NetBeans (8.2) het beter dan Eclipse, maar PhpStorm biedt veel meer.
- Voor C++ deed NetBeans (8.2) het goed, maar zodra je libraries wou gebruiken, was het vechten met de configuratie(vensters).
Reageer
kevintjuh93
15 april 2019 10:52
Ah, ja waarschijnlijk wel. Ik gebruik Netbeans voor Java :)
Reageer
jinks26
15 april 2019 09:47
Wij zijn overgestapt op phpstorm.. Sindsdien ook nooit meer teruggekeken.
Reageer
thomasmoors
15 april 2019 09:52
Dat is dezelfde applicatie maar met andere plugins :)
Reageer
EpicSoftworks
15 april 2019 10:04
Echt niet waar. Twee compleet verschillende bedrijven en producten. Netbeans heeft veel minder ondersteunende features wat dat betreft en Jetbrains heeft wat dat betreft een serie producten op de markt gezet waar op dit moment niks tegenop kan. Een slimme IDE en een hele suite daarnaast om je te voorzien met elke denkbare ontwikkeltool.
Reageer
DrCode
15 april 2019 10:07
Ik denk dat thomasmoors bedoelt dat phpstorm dezelfde applicatie is als Intellij IDEA maar met andere plugins. En ik denk dat hij gelijk heeft.
Edit: naam correctie.
Edit: naam correctie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DrCode op 15 april 2019 10:08]

Reageer
EpicSoftworks
15 april 2019 10:36
Ahh ik dacht dat de vergelijking tussen Netbeans en PHPStorm ging :) Helder.

Edit: Nu ik er over nadenk is IntelliJ IDEA voor Java toch en PHPStorm voor PHP? Daarmee dus ook niet hetzelfde? Maargoed, ik snap wel waar de reactie vandaan komt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door EpicSoftworks op 15 april 2019 10:43]

Reageer
REDSD
15 april 2019 10:08
Ik denk dat ze het over Intellij IDEA Ultimate en Phpstorm hadden.

Ben tevens ook van netbeans overgestapt op Intellij Phpstorm. Na 8.2 werd de integratie voor php steeds slechter en slechter en slechter, tevens de code om grote projecten te indexeren was bij de laatste versie onbruikbaar waar ik sommige projecten gewoon niet meer ingeladen kreeg.
Reageer
DrCode
15 april 2019 10:13
Mooi. Ik ga dat maar weer eens bekijken. Ik heb jaren gewerkt met netbeans voor java en php en op zich werkt het goed, ben er altijd content mee geweest. Maar merkte toen ook al wel dat het Oracle syndroom ook hier van toepassing was: ontwikkeling van het product is traag en wordt links en rechts ingehaald door anderen zoals IntelliJ en loopt na een tijdje hopeloos achter. Maar dat was versie 8. Ik ben zeer benieuwd wat de Apache Foundation er van aan het bakken is.
Reageer
EasyBoarder
15 april 2019 10:43
Ik ben zelf op zoek naar een code editor met auto complete feature (als je op tab drukt) voor het schrijven van html, css en php.

Heeft iemand aanbevelingen?
bij voorkeur programma's die werken op Mac en Windows.
Reageer
Id3ntityX
15 april 2019 11:11
Voor dat soort werk vind ik zelf Visual Studio Code wel fijn werken. Die werkt op Windows en Mac.

edit: link toegevoegd.

edit: link toegevoegd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Id3ntityX op 15 april 2019 11:12]

Reageer
dsmink
15 april 2019 11:59
Okay, je zit nu op een nieuwartikel van Netbeans.

Niet iedereen zal het er ongetwijfeld mee eens zijn, maar ik vind dat Netbeans sinds versie 10 weer redelijk bij is. Het heeft een tijd lang enorm achter gelegen. Ze zijn destijds heel lang blijven steken op versie 8 met geloof ik PHP 7.0 support en 7.1 op de Nightly builds.

Inmiddels zit verise 11 ook gewoon weer op PHP 7.3 support. En Netbeans is gratis te gebruiken. Iets wat PHPStorm niet is.

Als ik jou was zou ik het gewoon een kans geven. Ik heb er heel lang mee gewerkt, maar vanwege het achter blijven (destijds dus) op de PHP versie hebben wij er hier bedrijfsmatig voor gekozen om over te stappen op PHPStorm. Ik heb er persoonlijk geen spijt van Netbeans gebruikt te hebben en als ik geen toegang meer zou hebben tot PHPStorm dan zou ik het zo weer gebruiken.
Reageer
EasyBoarder
15 april 2019 12:36
Bedankt voor alle reacties @dsmink, @Id3ntityX, @Timo002!
Ik ga het een en ander proberen :)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

