Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.3.2

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix)AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit drivers meer aan. De release notes voor versie 19.3.2 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Support For
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
    • Up to 4% average performance gains on AMD Radeon VII with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.3.2 vs 19.2.3. RS-288
  • DirectX 12 on Windows 7 for supported game titles
    • AMD is thrilled to help expand DirectX 12 adoption across a broader range of Windows operating systems with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 18.12.2 and onward, which enables consumers to experience exceptional levels of detail and performance in their games.
Fixed Issues
  • Radeon ReLive for VR may sometimes fail to install during Radeon Software installation.
  • Fan curve may fail to switch to manual mode after the manual toggle is switched when fan curve is still set to default behavior.
  • Changes made in Radeon WattMan settings via Radeon Overlay may sometimes not save or take effect once Radeon Overlay is closed.
Known Issues
  • Rainbow Six Siege may experience intermittent corruption or flickering on some game textures during gameplay.
  • DOTA2 VR may experience stutter on some HMD devices when using the Vulkan API.
  • Mouse cursors may disappear or move out of the boundary of the top of a display on AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics.
  • Performance metrics overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII..

Versienummer 19.3.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-19-3-2
Bestandsgrootte 327,00MB
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

15-03-2019 07:36
submitter: Makie

15-03-2019 • 07:36

Submitter: Makie

Submitter: Makie

Bron: AMD

0sbrink
15 maart 2019 07:50
Mouse lag or system slowdown is observed for extended periods of time with two or more displays connected and one display switched off. Dit staat niet meer tussen de known issues, maar staat ook niet bij de fixes issues. Is dit nu opgelost?
0Postman
@sbrink15 maart 2019 07:56
Mouse lag or system slowdown is observed for extended periods of time with two or more displays connected and one display switched off. Dit staat niet meer tussen de known issues, maar staat ook niet bij de fixes issues. Is dit nu opgelost?
Dit probleem is opgelost in de vorige release (19.3.1).
0no_way_today
15 maart 2019 07:50
Hopelijk wordt de verticale flikkeringen in siege bij de volgende update opgepakt. Iedere gebruiker met een Vega 56/64 heeft er last van. Het gekke is alleen dat het is ontstaan na een update van het spel en niet na een driver update. Weet niet hoe dat verder met elkaar in verband staat, maar mij lijkt dat ubi dit dient op te lossen?
