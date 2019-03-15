AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit drivers meer aan. De release notes voor versie 19.3.2 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Support For
Fixed Issues
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
- Up to 4% average performance gains on AMD Radeon VII with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.3.2 vs 19.2.3. RS-288
- DirectX 12 on Windows 7 for supported game titles
- AMD is thrilled to help expand DirectX 12 adoption across a broader range of Windows operating systems with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 18.12.2 and onward, which enables consumers to experience exceptional levels of detail and performance in their games.
Known Issues
- Radeon ReLive for VR may sometimes fail to install during Radeon Software installation.
- Fan curve may fail to switch to manual mode after the manual toggle is switched when fan curve is still set to default behavior.
- Changes made in Radeon WattMan settings via Radeon Overlay may sometimes not save or take effect once Radeon Overlay is closed.
- Rainbow Six Siege may experience intermittent corruption or flickering on some game textures during gameplay.
- DOTA2 VR may experience stutter on some HMD devices when using the Vulkan API.
- Mouse cursors may disappear or move out of the boundary of the top of a display on AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics.
- Performance metrics overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII..