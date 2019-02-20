Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: IIS Crypto 3.0 build 14

Nartac Software heeft na een lange tijd van stilte rond IIS Crypto sinds 2016 een nieuwe versie uitgebracht. Dit is een programma waarmee je op een eenvoudige manier de encryptie-protocollen op Windows Servers kan instellen. Denk daarbij aan welke versies van tls er actief zijn, welke vercijferingen aangeboden worden, en welke hashfuncties gebruikt mogen worden. Het biedt ook een aantal best practice templates aan voor bijvoorbeeld pci 3.2 en fips 140-2. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. Het versienummer van deze nieuwe uitgave is vast gezet op 3.0 build 14 en is voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

IIS Crypto 3.0 Released!

We are happy to announce that IIS Crypto 3.0 has been released! This version adds advanced settings, registry backup, new templates with a simplified format, Windows Server 2019 support and much more. The full change log can be found on the download page. We have also added a new support site and blog.

Thank-you to all of our beta testers and for everyone’s suggestions and support over the years. It is much appreciated!

Version 3.0 Build 14
  • Advanced tab for additional registry settings
  • Backup current registry settings
  • Separate check list box for client side protocols
  • Simplified template file format
  • Strict template
  • List HTTPS sites from IIS for the Site Scanner
  • Reboot checkbox on the GUI
  • Windows Server 2019 support
  • TLS 1.1 and 1.2 in Windows 2008 Server first release
  • Best Practices and PCI 3.2 templates remove the TLS_RSA_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA cipher suite
  • PCI template has been updated to PCI version 3.2
  • All templates disable the FIPS Algorithm Policy except for FIPS 140-2
  • Set DHE Minimum Server Length to 2048 for Best Practices, PCI 3.2 and Strict templates
  • Automatic upgrade of old template file format
  • Force TLS 1.2 connections when using Check for Updates
  • If the registry value type is incorrect, IIS Crypto changes it to the correct type
  • Invalid cast error when loading keys from the registry that are not the correct type
  • Saving templates do not include the version nor is the header copied
  • If a template is newer than the version expected, it reverts back to server defaults instead of just leaving the current settings
  • Spelling mistakes
Versienummer 3.0 build 14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2016
Website Nartac Software
Download https://www.nartac.com/Products/IISCrypto/Download
Licentietype Freeware
+1HKLM_
20 februari 2019 18:39
Mooie update en een onmisbare tool als je windows security wat serieuzer neemt.
0Ting87
@HKLM_20 februari 2019 18:42
Ik kende het niet maar ga gelijk even snuffelen
0JohanKupers
@HKLM_20 februari 2019 18:59
Klopt, maar zoals altijd. doe het met beleid. Je kunt functionaliteit breken met het uitschakelen van protocollen. Bij Server 2008 R2 gaat bijvoorbeeld de Hyper-V console sessie niet meer werken als je TLS 1.0 uitschakelt.

Gebruik het vaak in combinatie met https://www.ssllabs.com/ om de Windows webservers strakker af te stellen qua security.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JohanKupers op 20 februari 2019 19:01]

0ReTechNL
@JohanKupers20 februari 2019 19:10
Door gebruik te maken van "netsh trace" en daarna converten naar wireshark. Kan je makkelijk zien of er nog gebruik gemaakt wordt van tls 1.0 of SSL 3.0 voordat je met iiscrypto of gewoon de reg Keys aanpast en de protocollen en of de pfs (perfect forward secrecy) aanpast.
https://isc.sans.edu/diar...mp%3F+No+Problem%21/19409
