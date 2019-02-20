Nartac Software heeft na een lange tijd van stilte rond IIS Crypto sinds 2016 een nieuwe versie uitgebracht. Dit is een programma waarmee je op een eenvoudige manier de encryptie-protocollen op Windows Servers kan instellen. Denk daarbij aan welke versies van tls er actief zijn, welke vercijferingen aangeboden worden, en welke hashfuncties gebruikt mogen worden. Het biedt ook een aantal best practice templates aan voor bijvoorbeeld pci 3.2 en fips 140-2. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. Het versienummer van deze nieuwe uitgave is vast gezet op 3.0 build 14 en is voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

IIS Crypto 3.0 Released!



We are happy to announce that IIS Crypto 3.0 has been released! This version adds advanced settings, registry backup, new templates with a simplified format, Windows Server 2019 support and much more. The full change log can be found on the download page. We have also added a new support site and blog.



Thank-you to all of our beta testers and for everyone’s suggestions and support over the years. It is much appreciated!



Version 3.0 Build 14 Advanced tab for additional registry settings

Backup current registry settings

Separate check list box for client side protocols

Simplified template file format

Strict template

List HTTPS sites from IIS for the Site Scanner

Reboot checkbox on the GUI

Windows Server 2019 support

TLS 1.1 and 1.2 in Windows 2008 Server first release

Best Practices and PCI 3.2 templates remove the TLS_RSA_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA cipher suite

PCI template has been updated to PCI version 3.2

All templates disable the FIPS Algorithm Policy except for FIPS 140-2

Set DHE Minimum Server Length to 2048 for Best Practices, PCI 3.2 and Strict templates

Automatic upgrade of old template file format

Force TLS 1.2 connections when using Check for Updates

If the registry value type is incorrect, IIS Crypto changes it to the correct type

Invalid cast error when loading keys from the registry that are not the correct type

Saving templates do not include the version nor is the header copied

If a template is newer than the version expected, it reverts back to server defaults instead of just leaving the current settings

Spelling mistakes