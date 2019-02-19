Kopano Groupware kent zijn oorsprong in het Zarafa Collaboration Platform. Dat kan gezien worden als een opensourcetegenhanger van Microsoft Exchange Server en is in staat om e-mail-, agenda- en webmailfuncties af te handelen. De Kopano WebApp is het onderdeel dat een webapplicatie aanbiedt waarmee eindgebruikers van de functionaliteit gebruik kunnen maken. Hiervan is enkele dagen geleden versie 3.5.2 uitgekomen met de volgende aankondiging:

WebApp 3.5.2 final



WebApp 3.5.2 final is now available on the download server. This release comes with the following bug fixes and improvements: Various Keyword Query Language (KQL) improvements

Calendar month view can be printed

Various icon fixes

Deletion of rules no longer created unnamed rules (Existing unnamed rules should be cleaned up manually)

Fixed error thrown when delete key is pressed and hold The complete list of tickets can be found here.



Updating can be done through the repositories, packages can be downloaded from the portal or from the download server. For community members nightly packages are available here.



If you have feedback, we’d love to hear it here in the forum.