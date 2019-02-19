Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Kopano WebApp 3.5.2

Kopano Groupware kent zijn oorsprong in het Zarafa Collaboration Platform. Dat kan gezien worden als een opensourcetegenhanger van Microsoft Exchange Server en is in staat om e-mail-, agenda- en webmailfuncties af te handelen. De Kopano WebApp is het onderdeel dat een webapplicatie aanbiedt waarmee eindgebruikers van de functionaliteit gebruik kunnen maken. Hiervan is enkele dagen geleden versie 3.5.2 uitgekomen met de volgende aankondiging:

WebApp 3.5.2 final

WebApp 3.5.2 final is now available on the download server. This release comes with the following bug fixes and improvements:
  • Various Keyword Query Language (KQL) improvements
  • Calendar month view can be printed
  • Various icon fixes
  • Deletion of rules no longer created unnamed rules (Existing unnamed rules should be cleaned up manually)
  • Fixed error thrown when delete key is pressed and hold
The complete list of tickets can be found here.

Updating can be done through the repositories, packages can be downloaded from the portal or from the download server. For community members nightly packages are available here.

If you have feedback, we’d love to hear it here in the forum.

Versienummer 3.5.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Kopano
Download https://download.kopano.io/supported/webapp:/final
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Reacties (1)

+1ViveUtVivas
19 februari 2019 10:27
Link van Nightly Builds voor Community Edition mist https://download.kopano.io/community/
