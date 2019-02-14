Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.2.2

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix)AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit drivers meer aan. De release notes voor versie 19.2.2 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Support For
  • AMD Radeon VII
  • Far Cry New Dawn
  • Metro Exodus
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
  • Crackdown 3
    • Up to 5% performance gains with AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.2.2 on a Radeon RX 590
Fixed Issues
  • Using the Alt+Tab shortcut out of a fullscreen application or game may be slow or take longer than expected when using a display connected by DisplayPort.
  • Apply and Discard buttons may not appear in some areas of Radeon Overlay under the Radeon WattMan overclocking tab.
  • Radeon WattMan may fail to apply memory clock changes on AMD Radeon VII.
  • AMD Radeon VII may intermittently experience a system hang when attempting to perform a timeout detection and recovery on Windows7 system configurations.
  • Radeon WattMan may display the incorrect max fan/temperature values for AMD Radeon VII.
  • Radeon WattMan may experience issues with changed values failing to save or load when multiple changes are applied at once.
  • AMD Radeon VII may experience intermittent system stability issues on some X399 motherboards.
  • Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds may intermittently experience an application crash when changing post-processing settings.
  • Radeon Settings may experience an application hang when loading the performance histogram in a game profile through game manager.
  • Update Notifications may sometimes incorrectly list the currently installed driver as an available upgrade.
  • Apex Legends may intermittently experience line corruption on AMD Radeon VII.
Known Issues
  • Battlefield V players may experience character outlines stuck on screen after being revived when the game is set to using DirectX12 API.
  • Mouse lag or system slowdown is observed for extended periods of time with two or more displays connected and one display switched off.
  • FRTC may disappear from the Radeon Settings Global Graphics options on some system configurations when upgrading Radeon Software.
  • Radeon WattMan clock gauges may sometimes not change or appear incorrect when custom settings have been set on AMD Radeon VII.
  • Changes made in Radeon WattMan settings via Radeon Overlay may sometimes not save or take effect once Radeon Overlay is closed.
  • Fan speeds may remain elevated for longer periods than expected when using Tuning Control Auto Overclock in Radeon WattMan on AMD Radeon VII. A workaround is switching fan control to manual mode.

Versienummer 19.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-19-2-2
Bestandsgrootte 327,00MB
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

