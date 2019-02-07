Firefly III is een webapplicatie geschreven in php waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Enkele dagen geleden is versie 4.7.10 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

This release of Firefly III introduces a new command that will decrypt your database. If this command is not executed at the proper moment, you could break your database. Make sure you have a backup before you begin and read the upgrade instructions. Generally speaking, Docker and Composer based installations should be fine. But when in doubt, tread carefully.



Added Issue 2037 Added some new magic keywords to reports.

Added a new currency exchange rate service, ratesapi.io, that does not require expensive API keys. Built by @BoGnY.

Added Chinese Traditional translations. Thanks! Changed Issue 1977 Docker image now includes memcached support

Issue 2031 A new generic debit/credit indicator for imports.

The new Docker image no longer has the capability to run cron jobs, and will no longer generate your recurring transactions for you. This has been done to simplify the build and make sure your Docker container runs one service, as it should. To set up a cron job for your new Docker container, check out the documentation.

Due to a change in the database structure, this upgrade will reset your preferences. Sorry about that. Deprecated I will no longer accept PR's that introduce new currencies. Removed Firefly III no longer encrypts the database and will decrypt the database on its first run. Fixed Issue 1923 Broken window position for date picker.

Issue 1967 Attachments were hidden in bill view.

Issue 1927 It was impossible to make recurring transactions skip.

Issue 1929 Fix the recurring transactions calendar overview.

Issue 1933 Fixed a bug that made it impossible to authenticate to FreeIPA servers.

Issue 1938 The importer can now handle the insane way Postbank (DE) formats its numbers.

Issue 1942 Favicons are relative so Scriptaculous installations work better.

Issue 1944 Make sure that the search allows you to mass-select transactions.

Issue 1945 Slight UI change so the drop-down menu renders better.

Issue 1955 Fixed a bug in the category report.

Issue 1968 The yearly range would jump to 1-Jan / 1-Jan instead of 1-Jan / 31-Dec

Issue 1975 Fixed explanation for missing credit card liabilities.

Issue 1979 Make sure tags are trimmed.

Issue 1983 Could not use your favorite decimal separator.

Issue 1989 Bug in YNAB importer forced you to select all accounts.

Issue 1990 Rule description was invisible in edit screen.

Issue 1996 Deleted budget would inadvertently also hide transactions.

Issue 2001 Various issues with tag chart view.

Issue 2009 Could not change recurrence back to "forever".

Issue 2033 Longitude can go from -180 to 180.

Issue 2034 Rules were not being triggered in mass-edit.

Issue 2043 In rare instances the repetition of a recurring transaction was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed broken translations in the recurring transactions overview.

When you create a recurring transfer you make make it fill (or empty) a piggy bank. This was not working, despite a fix in 4.7.8.

Fixed a bug where the importer would not be capable of creating new currencies.

Rule trigger tester would skip the amount. Security OAuth2 form can now submit back to original requester.