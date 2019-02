DBeaver is een tool om databases te beheren. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 5.3.3 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 5.3.3 Connection wizard was completely redesigned.

Database driver icons were updated.

“Tip of the day” dialog was redesigned, tips were added

SQL editor: Parameters binding was improved @set command now supports variables

Data transfer: Tables/columns mapping UI was enhanced Auto-mapping button was added Summary page was redesigned

ERD: attributes visibility configuration was fixed

SQL Server: Active directory and Kerberos authentication were added Server sessions/connections manager was added Error position highlighting was added Auto-completion and object search was fixed Schema list reading was fixed Views, triggers and stored procedures editor was added Foreign key navigation was fixed Metadata read was improved

Sybase: stored procedures reading was fixed

Greenplum: External tables browser was added Greenplum-specific tables DDL was added

PostgreSQL: Problem with RDS/SSL connections was resolved Data types reading was fixed Extra tables and indexes statistics was added Debugger break-point toggle command was fixed

Exasol: comments edit support was added

SQLite: metadata editor was fixed

MS Access: metadata reading was fixed

CSV: export/import settings save/load was fixed

SAP HANA: native table DDL reading was added

Dark theme: data editor colors were fixed

Windows installer now supports silent instalation (/S and /D flags see WIKI)

Unexpected editors “modified” mark was removed (Linux Mint)

Older Eclipse (Mars) now supported by plugin version

Object delete confirmation message was fixed

Dangerous confirmation popups were removed

Workspace switching (from menu) was fixed

Numerous localization bugs were fixed

Many minor UI bugfixes