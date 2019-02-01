MyPaint is een tekenprogramma voor Linux-, macOS- en Windows-systemen, en ontstond in 2004 na een aankoop van een Wacom-tablet en de onvrede over een ander tekenprogramma. Het werd in de jaren daarna ontdekt door meer en meer artiesten, en de ontwikkeling is sindsdien gestaag doorgegaan. De laatste stable versie stamt uit begin 2017 en enkele dagen geleden heeft het ontwikkelteam de eerste alfaversie van MyPaint 2.0.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

mypaint v2.0.0-alpha released



We have just released mypaint v2.0.0-alpha.0. Spectral Paint/Pigment layer and brush mode

Linear blending for non-pigment layers and brush modes

Smudge enhancements

Layer “views”

Fullscreen improvements with autohide of toolbars

Python3 compatibility

A bunch of other stuff! Please note, old files will composite layers in a linear “more correct” way. This might look different, better, or perhaps worse. We could add legacy modes but it is probably better to move on if possible, or render old files with an older version of MyPaint if necessary (or even Gimp/Krita).



The pigment/paint mode is default for all brushes and new layers. If for some reason you don’t like it, or it is too slow, you can slide the “Pigment” slider to off (from the tool options panel), and change the layer mode to Normal. This will go back to a linear RGB blend mode (not non-linear like the old MyPaint).



Highly recommend my brush pack (included in AppImage, soon for Windows) to see many new features in action:



special thanks to @aferrero2707 for the appimage build setup