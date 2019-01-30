Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 60.5.0

Mozilla Thunderbird logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft kort geleden versie 60.5 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Mozilla Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In Thunderbird wordt zelden nog nieuwe functionaliteit toegevoegd. Versie 60 bevat onder meer verbeteringen in het afhandelen van bijlagen, de spellingscontrole en het werken met templates. Nieuw in deze versie is onder meer de mogelijkheid om grote bijlagen via de webopslagdienst WeTransfer te versturen en is het beter in het detecteren van Microsoft Exchange accounts.

New:
  • FileLink provider WeTransfer to upload large attachments
  • Thunderbird now allows the addition of OpenSearch search engines from a local XML file using a minimal user inferface: [+] button to select a file an add, [-] to remove.
  • More search engines: Google and DuckDuckGo available by default in some locales
  • During account creation, Thunderbird will now detect servers using the Microsoft Exchange protocol. It will offer the installation of a 3rd party add-on (Owl) which supports that protocol.
Fixed:
  • Thunderbird now compatible with other WebExtension-based FileLink add-ons like the Dropbox add-on
  • Crash when using custom sound for new email notification
  • Various security fixes
Known Issues
  • Due to changes in the Mozilla platform profiles stored on Windows network shares addressed via drive letters are now addressed via UNC
  • CalDav access to some servers not working. Workaround: Set preference network.cookie.same-site.enabled to false.
  • Chat: Twitter not working due to API changes at Twitter.com

Versienummer 60.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

