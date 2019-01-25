Voor de fervente knip-en-plak'er zijn er applicaties die de mogelijkheden van het standaard Windows klembord, of te wel het clipboard, kwa functionaliteit uitbreiden. ClipAngel is zo'n applicatie waarmee alles van het klembord opgeslagen wordt, en je de data ook weer eenvoudig naar het klembord kan terug zetten. Het ondersteunt natuurlijk platte tekst, maar ook rtf, afbeeldingen en bestanden. Deze fragmenten worden in een database opgeslagen, dus na een herstart van het systeem kan je probleemloos verder knippen-en-plakken. De ontwikkelaar heeft versie 1.70 uitgebracht voorzien van de volgende aanpassingen:

Version 1.70



Fixed When "always at the top" mode is on, "Paste special" window is overlapped by main window

Fresh error on displaying HTML clip with filter enabled by type starting with "*" Version 1.69



Added Saving position of splitter on program exit Fixed Incorrect work of "Independent words" search setting Version 1.68



Added Main menu command Clip / Save as file ... Version 1.67



Added Added Title field support in clip import

Improved support for large size of font in "Default font" setting Fixed Fixed incorrect positioning when loading text of long one-line clip with "Word wrap"=OFF Version 1.66



Added "Export clips" and "Import clips" commands in "Clip" submenu

"Search all fields" option (disabled by default)

When generating a temp file of html clip, a comment with address of original page (URL) is now added to its end Version 1.65



Fixed Fresh AccessViolationException (program being exited) when clicking in clip text field if text was clipped Version 1.64



Added When activating clip text field, now it is fully loaded immediately

Added setting "Capture images" (default ON)

Added support for links to 1c source code lines of configuration extension

Improved zooming of images

Speeded up loading of large texts

Database compression is now performed on program exit only if user has deleted clips