Software-update: OPNsense 18.7.10

Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packet filtering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 18.7.10 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 18.7.10 released

Happy new year everyone,
2019 means 19.1 is almost here. In the meantime accept this small incremental update with goodies such as Suricata 4.1, custom passwords for P12 certificate export as well as fresh fixes in the FreeBSD base.

A lot of cleanups went into this update to make sure there will be a smooth transition to 19.1-RC for you early birds. We expect RC1 in 1-2 weeks and the final 19.1 on January 29.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: P12 certificate export now allows to specify a password
  • system: allow plain IPv6 for LDAP and RADIUS host
  • system: properly sort columns with size units in activity page
  • system: remove references to "automatic" in HA help texts
  • system: add option to only show temperature of one core in widget
  • system: speed up isArraySequential()
  • system: introduce configdp_run() variant
  • system: assorted code cleanups
  • interfaces: only show name servers offered by individual link in status page
  • interfaces: DUID-LL generator fix (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • interfaces: show disabled and virtual interfaces in groups
  • interfaces: change wireless page interface iterators
  • interfaces: change LAGG page interface iterators
  • interfaces: remove unused get_dns_servers()
  • interfaces: assorted code cleanups
  • firewall: fix an exception error in alias config read
  • firewall: fix typo in outbound NAT destination help text
  • firewall: rename "Localhost" to "Loopback" for clarity in virtual IP pages
  • firewall: unify anti-lockout behaviour to match rules and GUI display
  • firewall: switch to tokenizer for shaper source and destination fields
  • firewall: fix alias utility issue when adding into empty alias
  • firewall: correct alias name limit to 31 characters
  • firewall: bring back auto-complete for nested aliases
  • firewall: NAT rules on reflection for port forwards only when address exists on interface
  • firewall: lower bogon download retry attempts to 3
  • firewall: schedule JS code update
  • captive portal: add setting to always send accounting requests
  • captive portal: assorted code cleanups
  • dhcp: DHCPv6 leases not always correctly displayed (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • dhcp: override IPv6 PD range fix (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • dhcp: switch subnet verification to new network interface retrieval
  • firmware: individual error messages during base and kernel installation
  • firmware: obsolete set usage has been removed, embedded into base set
  • firmware: always recalculate size returned in the GUI and use pkg-style units
  • firmware: migrate more scripting to opnsense-version
  • firmware: remove defunct dataroute mirror
  • importer: make current zpool visible, but immune to import
  • installer: find all possible configs and include them for startup
  • intrusion detection: change default alert level to notice
  • openvpn: allow empty remote subnet in client
  • openvpn: use new network interface retrieval
  • openvpn: assorted code cleanups
  • unbound: always add global DNS servers in forwarding mode
  • unbound: restart when crashed even if request came from unassociated interface
  • wizard: sync bogon help text with interfaces GUI counterparts
  • wizard: hint at updates after completion
  • wizard: assorted code cleanups
  • mvc: harden setFormData()
  • plugins: os-api-backup 1.0 allows API access to config.xml (contributed by Fabian Franz)
  • plugins: os-bind 1.4 (contributed by Michael Muenz)
  • plugins: os-clamav fixes /var MFS permission mismatch
  • plugins: os-dnscrypt-proxy 1.1 allows manual server selection (contributed by Michael Muenz)
  • plugins: os-dyndns 1.1 fix for using apex domains with CloudFlare DDNS (contributed by Charles Ulrich)
  • plugins: os-frr 1.6 adds OSPF key ID and default route metric, BGP router ID, etc. (contributed by Michael Muenz and Fabian Franz)
  • plugins: os-haproxy 2.13 (contributed by Frank Wall)
  • plugins: os-ntopng fixes HTTPS setup permission
  • plugins: os-openconnect 1.3.2 adds non-inter option, groups and client certificates, etc. (contributed by Diego Rivera and Michael Muenz)
  • plugins: os-postfix 1.8 (contributed by Michael Muenz)
  • plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.12 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-theme-tukan 1.11 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-upnp 1.3 allows up to 8 user permissions
  • src: bootpd buffer overflow
  • src: kernel panic under load on Intel "Skylake" CPU
  • src: ZFS vnode reclaim deadlock
  • ports: curl 7.63.0
  • ports: libressl 2.7.5
  • ports: libxml 2.9.8
  • ports: phalcon 3.4.2
  • ports: suricata 4.1.2
  • ports: syslogd 11.2
  • ports: unbound 1.8.3
Stay safe,
Your OPNsense team
Versienummer 18.7.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
21-01-2019 11:52

Reacties (4)

+1Kayl
21 januari 2019 12:03
Wat is nu beetje de consensus op opnsense versus pfsense? Ik begrijp dat opnsense een betere GUI heeft? Maar mist vaak weer de packages die pfsense wel heeft. Werkt het OpenVPN gedeelte wel goed in opnsense?

Twijfel om een switch aangezien pfsense nu van netgate is en ik graag de community volg voor ondersteuning. En tot op heden vind ik de support op netgate vanuit de developers zelf niet echt top, vaak botte reacties met weinig info.
+1Rataplan_
@Kayl21 januari 2019 12:34
Hoe bedoel je werkt openvpn wél goed in opnsense? Wij hebben met pfSense verschillende openVPN tunnels. Geen probleem hoor :?

Ik ben juist aan het bekijken of onze firewalls over moeten naar Opnsense, puur uit ideologie. Functioneel weinig verschil. Ik moet zeggen dat ik juist niet kan wennen aan de interface van opnsense. Ik vind die van pfSense intuïtiever.
Het AES-NI wordt verplicht stukje vind ik persoonlijk geen probleem, maar ook dat zou een reden kunnen zijn om voor opnsense te gaan.

HA heb ik met opnsense nog niet getest. Maar aangezien die gewoon carp en haproxy gebruikt net als pfSense verwacht ik daar ook weinig functionele verschillen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rataplan_ op 21 januari 2019 12:45]

+1Kayl
@Rataplan_21 januari 2019 12:50
Sorry ik bedoelde niet wél, maar gewoon of het goed werkt. Momenteel werkt OpenVPN goed in Pfsense en vind ik het dus belangrijk dat dat in Opnsense ook zo blijft werken.

AES-NI is voor mij ook geen probleem, maar het is inderdaad vanuit ideologie en eventueel community dat ik een switch overweeg.
+1powerboat
@Kayl21 januari 2019 12:48
Ik ga op korte termijn ook de overstap maken naar opnsense :).

Het verschil zit hem volgens mij dat de ontwikkelaars het niet eens zijn met de weg die netgate bewandeld met pfsense.
