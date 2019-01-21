Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packet filtering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 18.7.10 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 18.7.10 released



Happy new year everyone,

2019 means 19.1 is almost here. In the meantime accept this small incremental update with goodies such as Suricata 4.1, custom passwords for P12 certificate export as well as fresh fixes in the FreeBSD base.



A lot of cleanups went into this update to make sure there will be a smooth transition to 19.1-RC for you early birds. We expect RC1 in 1-2 weeks and the final 19.1 on January 29.



Here are the full patch notes: system: P12 certificate export now allows to specify a password

system: allow plain IPv6 for LDAP and RADIUS host

system: properly sort columns with size units in activity page

system: remove references to "automatic" in HA help texts

system: add option to only show temperature of one core in widget

system: speed up isArraySequential()

system: introduce configdp_run() variant

system: assorted code cleanups

interfaces: only show name servers offered by individual link in status page

interfaces: DUID-LL generator fix (contributed by Team Rebellion)

interfaces: show disabled and virtual interfaces in groups

interfaces: change wireless page interface iterators

interfaces: change LAGG page interface iterators

interfaces: remove unused get_dns_servers()

interfaces: assorted code cleanups

firewall: fix an exception error in alias config read

firewall: fix typo in outbound NAT destination help text

firewall: rename "Localhost" to "Loopback" for clarity in virtual IP pages

firewall: unify anti-lockout behaviour to match rules and GUI display

firewall: switch to tokenizer for shaper source and destination fields

firewall: fix alias utility issue when adding into empty alias

firewall: correct alias name limit to 31 characters

firewall: bring back auto-complete for nested aliases

firewall: NAT rules on reflection for port forwards only when address exists on interface

firewall: lower bogon download retry attempts to 3

firewall: schedule JS code update

captive portal: add setting to always send accounting requests

captive portal: assorted code cleanups

dhcp: DHCPv6 leases not always correctly displayed (contributed by Team Rebellion)

dhcp: override IPv6 PD range fix (contributed by Team Rebellion)

dhcp: switch subnet verification to new network interface retrieval

firmware: individual error messages during base and kernel installation

firmware: obsolete set usage has been removed, embedded into base set

firmware: always recalculate size returned in the GUI and use pkg-style units

firmware: migrate more scripting to opnsense-version

firmware: remove defunct dataroute mirror

importer: make current zpool visible, but immune to import

installer: find all possible configs and include them for startup

intrusion detection: change default alert level to notice

openvpn: allow empty remote subnet in client

openvpn: use new network interface retrieval

openvpn: assorted code cleanups

unbound: always add global DNS servers in forwarding mode

unbound: restart when crashed even if request came from unassociated interface

wizard: sync bogon help text with interfaces GUI counterparts

wizard: hint at updates after completion

wizard: assorted code cleanups

mvc: harden setFormData()

plugins: os-api-backup 1.0 allows API access to config.xml (contributed by Fabian Franz)

plugins: os-bind 1.4 (contributed by Michael Muenz)

plugins: os-clamav fixes /var MFS permission mismatch

plugins: os-dnscrypt-proxy 1.1 allows manual server selection (contributed by Michael Muenz)

plugins: os-dyndns 1.1 fix for using apex domains with CloudFlare DDNS (contributed by Charles Ulrich)

plugins: os-frr 1.6 adds OSPF key ID and default route metric, BGP router ID, etc. (contributed by Michael Muenz and Fabian Franz)

plugins: os-haproxy 2.13 (contributed by Frank Wall)

plugins: os-ntopng fixes HTTPS setup permission

plugins: os-openconnect 1.3.2 adds non-inter option, groups and client certificates, etc. (contributed by Diego Rivera and Michael Muenz)

plugins: os-postfix 1.8 (contributed by Michael Muenz)

plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.12 (contributed by Team Rebellion)

plugins: os-theme-tukan 1.11 (contributed by Team Rebellion)

plugins: os-upnp 1.3 allows up to 8 user permissions

src: bootpd buffer overflow

src: kernel panic under load on Intel "Skylake" CPU

src: ZFS vnode reclaim deadlock

ports: curl 7.63.0

ports: libressl 2.7.5

ports: libxml 2.9.8

ports: phalcon 3.4.2

ports: suricata 4.1.2

ports: syslogd 11.2

ports: unbound 1.8.3 Stay safe,

Your OPNsense team