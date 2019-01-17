Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.25 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Sinds versie 11.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 11.25
Changes in version 11.24
- Added a new Sony/Minolta LensType (thanks LibRaw)
- Added a new Nikon LensID
- Decode Leica D-Lux7 maker notes
- Decode more Nikon AF tags for newer models
- Decode Samsung Type2 maker notes with lower case Make
- Decode another Sony tag (thanks Jos Roost)
- Improved decoding of Nikon LensType
- Improved time shift feature to fix some incorrectly formatted date/time values
- Renamed some Sony ImageCount tags to ShutterCount (thanks Jos Roost)
- Fixed problem reading back metadata written to some odd PDF files
Changes in version 11.23
- Compatibility Notice: Changed the meaning of '-' and '+' modifiers for %C formatting code (does not affect lower-case %c code)
- Decode a number of new Nikon tags (thanks Michael Tapes for samples)
- Added new Olympus FlashType and FlashModel values (thanks Per)
- Added a new Canon LensType
- Added a new Nikon LensID
- Made more GeoTIFF tags writable
- Handle XMP rdf:value when reading
- Improved warning when trying to read a file with a zero-length name
- Fixed decoding of PictureControl tags for Nikon Z-7
- Fixed problem writing date/time values with " DST" designator at end of date/time string
- Fixed problem in Windows which could cause ExifTool to abort due to a Win32::FindFile error if a file name contained surrogate Unicode characters
Changes in version 11.22
- Recognize DWG and DWF files
- Minor improvement to some -validate warnings
- Tolerate leading UTF-8 byte order mark (BOM) at start of JSON files
- Fixed problem recognizing some streaming camm metadata in QuickTime videos
Changes in version 11.21
- Added read support for PC Paintbrush (PCX) files
- Added two new Sony/Minolta LensTypes (thanks Jos Roost and LibRaw)
- Decode LensData tags for some newer Nikon models
- Decode ColorData for the Canon EOS R (thanks LibRaw)
- Recognize DCX files
- Added a new Sony/Minolta LensType (thanks Jos Roost)
- Added a new Olympus FlashModel (thanks Michael Meissner)
- Improved decoding of FujiFilm InternalSerialNumber (thanks LibRaw)
- Minor improvements to decoding of GPS from some dashcam videos
- Made XMP-getty:Personality a List-type tag
- Made it an error to use the -o option or write FileName or Directory tags when using the TestName dry-run feature
- Fixed problem using -E with other character sets when writing