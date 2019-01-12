De zesde release candidate van Wine versie 4.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.096 titels. Sinds de eerste release candidate worden er alleen nog fouten verholpen.

Bugs fixed in 4.0-rc6 (total 18): 29181 Combo box doesn't get a background in dialog editor

40433 Fifa 11 EU demo fails to install when run from custom DVD

40828 Switching resolution in desktop mode makes task bar redraw on top of full screen game

43665 The Quantum Break crashes at certain place.

45486 Byond 512.x dreamseeker will crash on loading into a ss13 station that uses shaders if run on wine 3.9 or later, but will run fine if you use 3.8

46007 Binary Domain crashes with builtin d3dx9_43 or d3dcompiler_43

46059 Final Fantasy XI Online: Mouse Movement Heavily Affects FPS

46067 Crysis has lighting issues

46200 issues printing with LTSPICE XVII X64

46275 Some autocomplete tests fail on Win2k3 VM

46346 ntoskrnl/tests/ntoskrnl.c shows uninitalized memory use

46357 Cossacks 2 Battle for Europe show crashed graphics

46359 Vietcong: shooting from weapon causes game crash

46369 将棋所(Shogidokoro) doesn't start.

46398 When starting Reflex Arena in Steam: "failed to init XAudio2, is DirectX 9.0c installed?"

46403 Vietcong: crash caused by loading map/other events

46430 Doom3 (CD version) fails to install

46435 F1 2011 crashes with a messed up rendering in DX9 mode