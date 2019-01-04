Avast Software heeft versie 19.1 van zijn beveiligingsprogramma Avast uitgebracht. Dit programma is beschikbaar in de gratis Free Antivirus-, en de betaalde Internet Security-, Premier- en Ultimate-uitvoeringen. Op deze pagina kan precies worden gezien wat de onderlinge verschillen zijn. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's New: Simplicity! We’ve simplified our settings screens and even added direct links from our feature screens to their settings

Search! We’ve added a search bar to our settings to make it easier to find what you need

Speed! Users of 64-bit Windows should now see faster PC startup and scan times

Automagic! After purchasing another Avast product from within your antivirus, the new product will now be installed and activated automatically — no activation code needed

Security! Our Firewall’s network detection is now better than ever What we Fixed: Firewall now runs properly (without a PC restart) for those who’ve upgraded from Avast Free Antivirus

Boot-time scan results can now be found in your scan history

Fixed improper arrangement in our Web Shield detection (threat type and URL were switched)

Your settings can now be backed up and restored again

