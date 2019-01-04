Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Avast! 19.1.2360

Avast Antivirus 2017 logo (75 pix) Avast Software heeft versie 19.1 van zijn beveiligingsprogramma Avast uitgebracht. Dit programma is beschikbaar in de gratis Free Antivirus-, en de betaalde Internet Security-, Premier- en Ultimate-uitvoeringen. Op deze pagina kan precies worden gezien wat de onderlinge verschillen zijn. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's New:
  • Simplicity! We’ve simplified our settings screens and even added direct links from our feature screens to their settings
  • Search! We’ve added a search bar to our settings to make it easier to find what you need
  • Speed! Users of 64-bit Windows should now see faster PC startup and scan times
  • Automagic! After purchasing another Avast product from within your antivirus, the new product will now be installed and activated automatically — no activation code needed
  • Security! Our Firewall’s network detection is now better than ever
What we Fixed:
  • Firewall now runs properly (without a PC restart) for those who’ve upgraded from Avast Free Antivirus
  • Boot-time scan results can now be found in your scan history
  • Fixed improper arrangement in our Web Shield detection (threat type and URL were switched)
  • Your settings can now be backed up and restored again

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Anti-Virus Free (on-line)
*Anti-Virus Free (off-line)
*Anti-Virus Pro (on-line)
*Anti-Virus Pro (off-line)
*Internet Security (on-line)
*Internet Security (off-line)
*Anti-Virus Premier (on-line)
*Anti-Virus Premier (off-line)

Versienummer 19.1.2360
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Avast Software
Download https://forum.avast.com/index.php?topic=224223.0
Bestandsgrootte 335,00MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-01-2019 20:380

04-01-2019 • 20:38

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Avast Software

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Avast! Antivirus

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True