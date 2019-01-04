Avast Software heeft versie 19.1 van zijn beveiligingsprogramma Avast uitgebracht. Dit programma is beschikbaar in de gratis Free Antivirus-, en de betaalde Internet Security-, Premier- en Ultimate-uitvoeringen. Op deze pagina kan precies worden gezien wat de onderlinge verschillen zijn. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's New:
What we Fixed:
- Simplicity! We’ve simplified our settings screens and even added direct links from our feature screens to their settings
- Search! We’ve added a search bar to our settings to make it easier to find what you need
- Speed! Users of 64-bit Windows should now see faster PC startup and scan times
- Automagic! After purchasing another Avast product from within your antivirus, the new product will now be installed and activated automatically — no activation code needed
- Security! Our Firewall’s network detection is now better than ever
- Firewall now runs properly (without a PC restart) for those who’ve upgraded from Avast Free Antivirus
- Boot-time scan results can now be found in your scan history
- Fixed improper arrangement in our Web Shield detection (threat type and URL were switched)
- Your settings can now be backed up and restored again
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Anti-Virus Free (on-line)
Anti-Virus Free (off-line)
Anti-Virus Pro (on-line)
Anti-Virus Pro (off-line)
Internet Security (on-line)
Internet Security (off-line)
Anti-Virus Premier (on-line)
Anti-Virus Premier (off-line)