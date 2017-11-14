Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 57.0

Door , 12 reacties, submitter: Bux666, bron: Mozilla Foundation

14-11-2017 • 17:41

12 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Bux666

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Mozilla Firefox 2017 logo (75 pix)Mozilla heeft versie 57 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de eerste versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. De browser heeft niet alleen een nieuwe uiterlijk en logo gekregen, ook onder de motorkap is er veel veranderd. Zo zijn de prestaties van de browser engine twee keer zo snel als een Mozilla Firefox van zes maanden geleden. zijn de zoek- en adresbalk gecombineerd en is er veel aan de beveiliging gesleuteld. Als een gevolg daarvan worden zogenaamde legacy extensies niet meer ondersteund. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New
  • A completely new browsing engine, designed to take full advantage of the processing power in modern devices
  • A redesigned interface with a clean, modern appearance, consistent visual elements, and optimizations for touch screens
  • A unified address and search bar. New installs will see this unified bar. Learn how to add the stand-alone search bar to the toolbar
  • A revamped new tab page that includes top visited sites, recently visited pages, and recommendations from Pocket (in the US, Canada, and Germany)
  • An updated product tour to orient new and returning Firefox users
  • AMD VP9 hardware video decoder support for improved video playback with lower power consumption
  • An expanded section in preferences to manage all website permissions
Fixed Changed
  • Firefox now exclusively supports extensions built using the WebExtension API, and unsupported legacy extensions will no longer work. Learn more about our efforts to improve the performance and security of extensions
  • The browser's autoscroll feature, as well as scrolling by keyboard input and touch-dragging of scrollbars, now use asynchronous scrolling. These scrolling methods are now similar to other input methods like mousewheel, and provide a smoother scrolling experience
  • The content process now has a stricter security sandbox that blocks filesystem reading and writing on Linux, similar to the protections for Windows and macOS that shipped in Firefox 56
  • Middle mouse paste in the content area no longer navigates to URLs by default on Unix systems
  • Removed the toolbar Share button. If you relied on this feature, you can install the Share Backported extension instead.
  • Some older versions of the ATOK IME, including ATOK 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2010, can cause crashes and are therefore disabled on the Windows 64-bit version of Firefox Quantum. To fix those incompatibility issues, please use a newer version of ATOK or one of other IMEs.
  • The default font for Japanese text is now Meiryo
Developer
  • Complete visual refresh of both the Light and Dark DevTools themes, matching the new visual style of Firefox Quantum
  • The Inspector shows the values of CSS variables on hover
  • Completely new and re-designed Console panel. Joining the Debugger and the Network Monitor, the Console has been rewritten using modern web technologies such as React and Redux. It now also allows to inspect objects in context.
unresolved
  • Users running Firefox for Windows over a Remote Desktop Connection (RDP) may find that audio playback is disabled due to increased security restrictions. Learn how to mitigate this issue until it is corrected in an upcoming release
  • Users running screen readers may experience performance issues and are advised to use Firefox ESR until performance issues are resolved in an upcoming future release
  • On Windows and Linux, Firefox crashes occasionally on Intel Broadwell-U processors with old microcode. Windows users should ensure Windows Update is set to install updates. Linux users should ensure that the distribution package for Intel microcode is installed.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 57.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 57.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 57.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 57.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 57.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 57.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 57.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 57.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 57.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 57.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 57.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 57.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 57.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 57.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 57.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 57.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2012, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Bestandsgrootte 37,76MB
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox geen prijs bekend
Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+14+22+30Ongemodereerd8
Wijzig sortering
+2 Maurits van Baerle

14 november 2017 17:47
Ik zit op het betakanaal dus draai hem al zes weken en ben erg onder de indruk. In die zes weken zijn de meeste extensions ook compatible geworden. Zie AreWeWebExtensionsYet als je er nog eentje mist en wil weten of ze voortgang maken. Daar staan in ieder geval een heleboel meest populaire bij elkaar en ik heb die rechterkolom steeds groener zien worden de laatste paar weken.

Edit: voor wie wacht op NoScript, de nieuwe versie daarvan is onderweg en moet vandaag nog live gaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 14 november 2017 17:51]

Reageer
0 raro007
@Maurits van Baerle14 november 2017 17:52
dit is build from scratch of komt die er nog?
Reageer
0 Maurits van Baerle

@raro00714 november 2017 17:55
Wat is built from scratch, NoScript of Firefox?
Reageer
0 raro007
@Maurits van Baerle14 november 2017 17:59
of die compleet nieuw is en niet verder borduurt op de oude.
Reageer
+2 remco8264
14 november 2017 17:47
Als je nog legacy extensions wilt draaien: Firefox ESR 52 krijgt nog beveiligingsupdates tot eind juni 2018. Deze versie ondersteunt ook nog andere plug-ins dan alleen Flash (zoals Silverlight en Java).

Download: https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/organizations/faq/
Reageer
+1 LankHoar
14 november 2017 17:46
Ik ben al jaren blij gebruiker van Waterfox, destijds 64-bit en sneller. Met de komst van FF Quantum, heeft Waterfox nog meerwarde?
Reageer
+1 Black Piet
14 november 2017 17:46
Ik zoek nog even een complete lijst met de legacy extensies voordat ik wil overgaan. Lees er goede verhalen over.

Of is het zinvoller dit via de add-on store te controleren?
Reageer
0 Zaph
@Black Piet14 november 2017 17:59
Op de Add-on store wordt aangegeven of ze compatible zijn met Quantum, dus dat is inderdaad een manier om het te checken als je er geen tientallen hebt.
Reageer
0 stin00
14 november 2017 17:52
Tot nu toe erg tevreden en onder de indruk, de browser is op desktop + laptop echt veel sneller geworden!

Op m'n Android smartphone is de vooruitgang een stuk minder merkbaar helaas, daar is nog wat werk aan de winkel.
Reageer
0 dusty-2011

14 november 2017 17:58
CNET heeft enkele maanden geleden een erg uitgebreid artikel geschreven over Firefox 57 getiteld
FIREFOX FIGHTS BACK: https://www.cnet.com/spec...ck-against-google-chrome/

Inside Mozilla, CEO Chris Beard and his team are preparing to outmaneuver Google’s Chrome browser. The battle begins in November, with their release of Firefox 57.
by Stephen Shankland / August 4, 2017

Wil je meer weten over de ontwikkelingen die Firefox doorgaat dan is dat CNET artikel een heel mooi startpunt!

Nog meer leestips:
Introducing the New Firefox: Firefox Quantum. https://blog.mozilla.org/...roducing-firefox-quantum/
Photon Design System. http://design.firefox.com/photon/welcome.html
Reageer
0 lifeguard
14 november 2017 17:58
Voorheen was ik een fan van chrome.
Echter van de een op de andere dag was chrome erg traag, en sommige pagina;s te langzaam om nog prettig te browsen.
Geschiedenis en cache geleegd, maar hielp niets.

Nu sinds enkele dagen Firefox in gebruik welke ik voor een jaar of 10 geleden gebruikt heb, en dat is echt prima :)
Nu met deze update is FF echt aanzienlijk sneller geworden, en is de layout in mijn ogen stukken beter. Sluit mooi aan bij W10 :)
Reageer
0 robb_nl
14 november 2017 17:58
Wat dan weer jammer is, is dat er geen tool is die al jouw huidige extensies in een lijstje zet en daar een overzicht van genereert met status (en eventueel alternatieven)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*