AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Voor mensen die Windows 8.1 gebruiken is versie 17.7.1 de laatste versie. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non- gcn worden aangeduid, is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. In versie 17.11.1 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Support For Call of Duty: WWII Up to 5% faster performance on Radeon RX Vega64 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.3 at 2560x1440.

AMD XConnect Technology Now supported on Radeon RX Vega56 series graphics products for select eGPU enclosures.

Fixed Issues Radeon Software may intermittently cause an application crash on limited numbers of DirectX11 or OpenGL applications on their first run.

Some gaming or productivity applications may experience a random hang or application crash when performing task switching.

Radeon WattMan reset and restore factory default options may not reset graphics or memory clocks.

?Oculus Dash may experience a random application hang.

Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.

Radeon Settings may experience overlapping text or corruption in the Multi GPU profiles page.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands may experience minor corruption with Anisotropic Filtering (AF) enabled.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War may experience ghosting or distortion in gameplay on Multi GPU enabled system configurations.

AMD XConnect Technology products may not be detected/enabled on reconnection if previously disconnected during system sleep

A limited number of system devices such as printers may be removed during Radeon Software uninstallation. Known Issues Some desktop productivity apps may experience latency when dragging or moving windows.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege may experience an application hang when breaching walls with grenades or explosives.

Rise of the Tomb Raider may experience an intermittent application hang during gameplay.

A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU’s for compute workloads.

The GPU Workload feature may cause a system hang when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. A workaround is to disable AMD CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads.

Resizing the Radeon Settings window may cause the user interface to stutter or exhibit corruption temporarily.

Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang.

OverWatch may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations. Disabling Radeon ReLive as a temporary workaround may resolve the issue.