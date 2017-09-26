Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig, en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.16.1 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 1.16 (August 2017)
Welcome to the August 2017 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of significant updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com. You can also check out this 1.16 release highlights video from Brian Clark.
- JavaScript/TypeScript refactoring - Easily extract source code into methods and functions.
- HTML tag auto close - Improved editor productivity with automatic close tags.
- Color picker in HTML - You can now use the VS Code color picker in HTML files.
- Integrated Terminal quick open - Create or jump to terminals from VS Code Quick Open.
- Drag and drop from search - Quickly open files from Search and also the Problems panel.
- Multiple SCM providers - You can now have multiple active source control providers.
- New online documentation - New Emmet topic and updates to the Node.js Deployment tutorial.
- VS Code "recipes" repository - Examples using React, Angular and Docker in VS Code.
- Preview: Multi-root workspaces - Smoother UI when adding folders and creating a Workspace (Insiders build).
- Multi-root tips for extension authors - Update your extension to work seamlessly with multi-root workspaces.
The release notes are arranged in the following sections related to VS Code focus areas. Here are some further updates:
Version 1.16.1 (August Recovery 2017)
- Workbench - Improved Extension sandboxing, more theme colors.
- Editor - Undo stack detects file changes, smooth scrolling, Braille support
- Integrated Terminal - Better text selection on Linux and Windows, search history support.
- Languages - TypeScript 2.5, JSDoc type assertions, Markdown Preview refresh command.
- Extension Authoring - API updates and guidelines to support multi-root workspaces.
- Release 1.16.1 has not been released via the apt repository
- Terminal can crash VS Code on Windows
- Performance regression due to exe-based extension recommendations
- Problem with syntax highlighting (HTML/PHP)
- vscode-node-debug extension w/security vulnerability included in latest release
- Git stage ranges fail to update file
- Hang then crash by typing \\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\ in integrated terminal