Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.16.1

Door , 0 reacties, submitter: guidogast, bron: Microsoft

Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig, en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.16.1 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 1.16 (August 2017)

Welcome to the August 2017 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of significant updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include: If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com. You can also check out this 1.16 release highlights video from Brian Clark.

The release notes are arranged in the following sections related to VS Code focus areas. Here are some further updates:
  • Workbench - Improved Extension sandboxing, more theme colors.
  • Editor - Undo stack detects file changes, smooth scrolling, Braille support
  • Integrated Terminal - Better text selection on Linux and Windows, search history support.
  • Languages - TypeScript 2.5, JSDoc type assertions, Markdown Preview refresh command.
  • Extension Authoring - API updates and guidelines to support multi-root workspaces.
Version 1.16.1 (August Recovery 2017)
  • Release 1.16.1 has not been released via the apt repository
  • Terminal can crash VS Code on Windows
  • Performance regression due to exe-based extension recommendations
  • Problem with syntax highlighting (HTML/PHP)
  • vscode-node-debug extension w/security vulnerability included in latest release
  • Git stage ranges fail to update file
  • Hang then crash by typing \\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\ in integrated terminal
Versienummer 1.16.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/Download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

