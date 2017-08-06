Er is met versienummer 2.14 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.741 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Mono engine updated with some bug fixes.

C++ calling convention workarounds in the IDL compiler.

Z-order support in the Android graphics driver.

Scalable mouse cursors on macOS. Bugs fixed in 2.14 (total 18): 35423: Serif WebPlus x5/x6/x8 installer fails, reports 'Invalid command line.'

38322: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Saints Row 3: Wine crashes when Steam is starting the game

40919: Worms Armageddon Gameplay only shows top-left corner of screen

41263: Dead by Daylight: Crash on starting the game

41985: CHM viewer does not use default window

42165: Root Double only shows black window in new game

42416: iMesh 10 crashes at startup (IWMReader::QueryInterface doesn't support IWMReaderAccelerator, 'BDDC4D08-944D-4D52-A612-46C3FDA07DD4')

42508: start.exe does not detect its title argument when it should (breaking .e.g URL opening in League of Legends)

42514: start.exe incorrectly treats multiple quoted arguments as the console title (breaking .e.g URL opening in League of Legends)

42526: DiRT Showdown hangs on start

43135: The Witcher 3. The game does not start after upgrading to wine-staging 2.9. On wine-staging 2.8 game works.

43144: Distorted graphics in the game Starcraft 2.

43369: Nora, Princess and Stray cat (demo): fails to run (division by zero)

43402: Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic: hardware mouse pointer invisible

43403: make error on Debian 4.9.30-2kali1 (2017-06-22) x86_64 GNU/Linux

43413: Quicken Basic 2007 installer triggers __stack_chk_fail() on Wine builtin 'msiexec'

43420: UnrealEd 3: Cannot fully build map since Wine 2.13

43424: cursor icon has the wrong size