Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: AnyDesk 3.4.1 / 2.9.4

Door , 0 reacties, submitter: mrtnptrs, bron: AnyDesk

AnyDesk logo (75 pix)Met AnyDesk kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze op afstand te beheren, het gebruikt daarvoor geen x11, rdp of vnc maar DeskRT, een videocodec speciaal gericht op grafische interfaces. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik, voor commercieel gebruik wordt of een eenmalige vergoeding gevraagd, of een lager bedrag per jaar. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 3.4.1 voor Windowssystemen en 2.9.4 voor Linux- en macOS-systemen uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 3.4.1 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed dpi of comment session dialog.
  • Fixed that the comment session dialog can be shown although the licence is of type Lite.
  • Fixed a crash related to the comment session dialog.
  • Fixed that the character right of '9' on the standard hungarian keyboard layout has not been recognized before.
Version 2.9.4 (Linux)

New Features:
  • Improved the notification mechanism of the Chat so the User will get better notifications of a chat message
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed weird behaviour of the chat window on some desktop environments (e.g. XFCE4)
  • Fixed a small issue where files were not transmitted correctly
Version 2.9.4 (macOS)

New Features
  • Request elevation
  • Remote restart
Fixed Bugs
  • Fix crash when Mac entered sleep mode.
Versienummer 3.4.1 / 2.9.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Lees meer

AnyDesk geen prijs bekend
Overige software
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*