Met AnyDesk kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze op afstand te beheren, het gebruikt daarvoor geen x11, rdp of vnc maar DeskRT, een videocodec speciaal gericht op grafische interfaces. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik, voor commercieel gebruik wordt of een eenmalige vergoeding gevraagd, of een lager bedrag per jaar. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 3.4.1 voor Windowssystemen en 2.9.4 voor Linux- en macOS-systemen uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 3.4.1 (Windows)



Fixed Bugs Fixed dpi of comment session dialog.

Fixed that the comment session dialog can be shown although the licence is of type Lite.

Fixed a crash related to the comment session dialog.

Fixed that the character right of '9' on the standard hungarian keyboard layout has not been recognized before. Version 2.9.4 (Linux)



New Features: Improved the notification mechanism of the Chat so the User will get better notifications of a chat message Fixed Bugs Fixed weird behaviour of the chat window on some desktop environments (e.g. XFCE4)

Fixed a small issue where files were not transmitted correctly Version 2.9.4 (macOS)



New Features Request elevation

Remote restart Fixed Bugs Fix crash when Mac entered sleep mode.