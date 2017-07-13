Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.14

Door , 4 reacties, submitter: Loller1, bron: Microsoft

Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig, en kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.14 uitgebracht maar is in de veronderstelling dat het nog juni is, de bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

June 2017 (version 1.14)

Welcome to the June 2017 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of significant updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include: The release notes are arranged in the following sections related to VS Code focus areas. Here are some further updates:
  • Workbench - Restore loose files, quickly switch running windows (instances).
  • Languages - TypeScript 2.4, refactoring for JavaScript/TypeScript.
  • Debugging - Simplifications for Node.js debug configurations.
  • Tasks - Auto-detect and customize npm scripts and TypeScript compiler to run in VS Code.
  • Extension Authoring - SVG rendering constraints, custom views visibility, new Debug API.
Insiders: Want to see new features as soon as possible? You can download the nightly Insiders build and try the latest updates as soon as they are available.
Versienummer 1.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/Download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Reacties (4)

+2 henk1994
13 juli 2017 16:14
Super handige editor! Ik gebruik m voor het maken van mijn apps (Ionic). Het handige vind ik de ingebouwde terminal. Zo kun je vanuit hetzelfde scherm debuggen, coderen, git submitten en veel meer.

Een nadeel vind ik wel dat de meeste extensies hun eigen codes hebben die je maar net moet weten en onthouden.
0 StefanJanssen
@henk199413 juli 2017 16:28
Als het allemaal hetzelfde was zou het ook best onhandig zijn.
0 Junketsu
@henk199413 juli 2017 16:43
Een nadeel vind ik wel dat de meeste extensies hun eigen codes hebben die je maar net moet weten en onthouden.
Bedoel je shortcuts of wat?
0 Exirion
13 juli 2017 16:46
Na jaren niet echt veel meer voor Windows ontwikkeld te hebben, begin ik steeds meer gecharmeerd te raken van de koers van Microsoft de laatste jaren. Visual Studio for Mac is bijvoorbeeld iets wat je een paar jaar geleden niet van Microsoft had verwacht. Dit open source project is ook zoiets :) Heb er nog niet veel mee gedaan, maar alleen de editor al is een aanwinst. Vergelijkbaar met zoiets als Sublime Text 3.
