Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig, en kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.14 uitgebracht maar is in de veronderstelling dat het nog juni is, de bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:
June 2017 (version 1.14)
Welcome to the June 2017 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of significant updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
The release notes are arranged in the following sections related to VS Code focus areas. Here are some further updates:
- Integrated Terminal improvements - Find support, select/copy multiple pages.
- Command Palette MRU list - Quickly find and run your recently used commands.
- New Tasks menu - Top-level Tasks menu for running builds and configuring the task runner.
- Automatic indentation - Auto indent while typing, moving, and pasting source code.
- Emmet abbreviation enhancements - Add Emmet to any language. Multi-cursor support.
- New Diff review pane - Navigate Diff editor changes quickly with F7, displayed in patch format.
- Angular debugging recipe - Debug your Angular client in VS Code.
- Better screen reader support - Aria properties to better present list and drop-down items.
- Preview: 64 bit Windows build - Try out the Windows 64 bit version (Insiders build).
- Preview: Multi-root workspaces - Open multiple projects in the same editor (Insiders build).
Insiders: Want to see new features as soon as possible? You can download the nightly Insiders build and try the latest updates as soon as they are available.
- Workbench - Restore loose files, quickly switch running windows (instances).
- Languages - TypeScript 2.4, refactoring for JavaScript/TypeScript.
- Debugging - Simplifications for Node.js debug configurations.
- Tasks - Auto-detect and customize npm scripts and TypeScript compiler to run in VS Code.
- Extension Authoring - SVG rendering constraints, custom views visibility, new Debug API.