Een nieuwe update voor versie 3.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en meestal verschijnt er om de andere week op vrijdag een nieuwe versie. In versie 3.0 is er weinig aan het uiterlijk van het programma veranderd. Wel is er een geheel vernieuwde content server en is er ondersteuning voor schermen met een hoge resolutie. Sinds versie 3.1.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release: 3.3 New features Quickview panel: Allow opening and closing the panel via the Layout button in the bottom right corner. Closes tickets: 1701833

Book details panel: Allow right clicking on author names to search for books by the author on Amazon. Closes tickets: 1702446

Edit book: When doing a Replace/Count all with multiple searches add a 'Show details' button on the result dialog that shows the individual counts for each search.

Comments editor: Add a button to easily insert separators (i.e. <hr> tags) when editing comments Bug fixes Browser viewer: Fix back/forward buttons not working correctly when clicking on links that lead to different internal files in the book. Closes tickets: 1700004

Server: Fix using 'Show more books' button and then changing list mode setting causing resulting book list to be incomplete

Server: Fix changing sort/search in the /mobile view only working with the default library. Closes tickets: 1701704

DOCX Input: Fix alt and title attributes for some images not being preserved

Amazon metadata download: Change the default source from Bing to Google as the Bing cache seems to be having trouble at the moment

ISBNDB metadata download: Ignore SSL errors when contacting isbndb.com as they seem to have no intention of fixing their broken SSL certificate

Conversion: Fix heuristics processing incorrectly removing some <br> tags. Closes tickets: 1205637

Handle non-ASCII binary strings in the author_name_prefix/suffix tweaks. Closes tickets: 1701138 Improved news sources Politico

The Times

The Sunday Times Magazine Release: 3.2.1 New features Server: Allow logged in users to change their passwords by clicking the user icon in the top right corner of the home screen. Closes tickets: 1700631

macOS: Add headless support: calibre command-line utilities can now run on macOS machines without a screen Bug fixes 3.2.1 has a fix for an issue that broke mouse wheel scrolling in the cover grid view

Viewer: Fix incorrect display of pages in paged mode for books that override the box-sizing CSS property on the <body> element. Closes tickets: 1700109

Server: Fix timeout errors when using SSL (particularly common when running the server on windows)

Linux: Fix slow mouse wheel scrolling in Cover grid because of Qt bug

Blacklist the iOS Reader applications and Marvin XD plugins as they were preventing calibre from starting up and they have not worked in a long time anyway, since Apple restricted USB access to their iOS devices

Fix for in-program restart not working on some Windows 10 Home machines

EPUB3 metadata: Fix handling of <dc:creator> elements with multiple roles. Closes tickets: 1699918

Server: Disallow client initiated SSL renegotiation

Windows: Try to prevent windows from showing the annoying 'no disk in drive' error messages at calibre startup if one of the calibre libraries is on a removable disk that is missing from the system. Closes tickets: 1701399 New news sources Kitekinto by pofa Improved news sources The Australian

Wired Daily