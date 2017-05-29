Nikon heeft voor zijn Coolpix W100-digitale-compactcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht met 1.4 als versienummer. De firmware kan vanaf een macOS- of Windows-machine op de camera worden gezet. Deze camera's hebben een 1/3,1-inch-formaat cmos-beeldsensor met 13,2 megapixels aan boord en beschikken over een ingebouwde lens met een bereik van 30 tot 90mm, waarmee de optische zoom op 3x komt te liggen. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes from Firmware Version 1.3 to 1.4
Changes from Firmware Version 1.2 to 1.3
- Fixed an issue that could result in rapid depletion of the battery if the camera was left unused after being fully charged using the supplied charging AC adapter and USB cable.
Changes from Firmware Version 1.1 to 1.2
- Fixed an issue that resulted in unreliable connections between the camera and the iOS 10.2 version of the SnapBridge app.
- Improved the reliability of photo and movie transfer using the SnapBridge app.
Changes from Firmware Version 1.0 to 1.1
- Fixed an issue that in rare cases prevented the camera turning on and increased the drain on the battery when Disable was selected for Bluetooth > Connection and On for Airplane mode in Camera settings > Network menu.
- The camera now supports the iOS version of SnapBridge.
- Fixed the following issues:
- Remote shooting would sometimes end and the camera would display the view through the lens if SnapBridge was used repeatedly to shoot remote photos at original size.
- Photographs taken using Shoot at intervals would not all be saved to the same folder when the camera was paired with a smartphone or tablet.
- The camera would sometimes freeze during movie playback if fast forward was stopped just before the final frame.