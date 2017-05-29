Nikon heeft voor zijn D5500-digitale spiegelreflexcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht met 1.02 als versienummer. De firmware kan vanaf een macOS- of Windows-machine op de camera worden gezet. Deze camera's hebben een aps-c-formaat dx-cmos-beeldsensor met 24,2 megapixels aan boord en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Nikon F-vatting. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes from “C” Firmware Version 1.01 to 1.02
Fixed the following issues:
Note
- The camera would stop responding if the multi selector was pressed right with Add items > CUSTOM SETTING MENU > c Timers/AE lock selected in MY MENU.
- The shutter would sometimes not be released in response to live view touch shutter controls if autofocus was used with an SB-800 flash unit attached.
- Optimal exposure would sometimes not be achieved in photographs taken during live view with lenses that support both autofocus and electronic aperture control (type E lenses).
- If image review was enabled during viewfinder photography, the camera would sometimes display shooting information in place of the most recent picture when the user removed their eye from the viewfinder after shooting.
- The camera would sometimes fail to store the option selected for a Autofocus > a3 Built-in AF-assist illuminator in the CUSTOM SETTING MENU after the mode dial was rotated to another setting.
Once this firmware is installed, the Windows edition of Camera Control Pro 2 versions 2.22.0 and earlier will no longer be able to detect the camera. Upgrade to version 2.23.0 or later.