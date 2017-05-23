Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 382.33 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows Vista en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen Tekken 7 en Star Trek Bridge Crew. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en diverse problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes zien er als volgt uit:
Provides the optimal gaming experience for
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:
- Tekken 7
- Star Trek Bridge Crew
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 382.33
- •Tekken 7 - Fair
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [TITAN X][3D Vision][Windows 10 Creator’s Update]: The Windows Store does not open when 3D Vision is enabled. [1906805]
- [GeForce GTX 1080Ti][Prey 2]: Stuttering occurs during gameplay. [1902201]
- [GeForce GTX 1070][Windows 10 Creator’s Update]: In multi-display mode, extended monitors cannot be be put into sleep mode. [1916554]
- [GeForce GTX 1060]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to driver (Nvlddmkm.sys) after the system reboots from sleep mode. [1814559]
- [GeForce GTX 970][SLI]: SLI cannot be enable unless Norton 360 is disabled or Windows is booted in Safe Mode. [1919094]
Windows 7 Open Issues
- [DirectX 11 games]: On some titles, in-game V-Sync does not work if Fast Sync is selected from the NVIDIA Control Panel. Consequently, the game frame rate is not locked to the maximum refresh rate, resulting in possible tearing. [200304603]
- [SteamVR titles]: SteamVR may crash when launched. [1917936] To workaround, uninstall GeForce Experience or reinstall the NVIDIA driver.
- [Power DVD 17]: The display may go blank while playing HDR video in exclusive full-screen mode. [200300818]
- [GeForce GTX 1070]: Games (Witcher 3, For Honor) do not recognize the custom refresh rates set using the NVIDIA Control Panel. [1916598]
- [SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][Battlefield 1 XP1]: With SLI enabled, corruption appears in the game when switching between full-screen and windowed mode. [1889162]
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Mass Effect: Andromeda]: Random memory errors may occur when playing the game. [1887520]
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Sid Meier's Civilization VI][G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12]: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene. [200283322]
- [Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC]: Game crashes, pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen. [200252894]
- [Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][ShadowPlay][For Honor]: The game silently may crash if the intro video is skipped while instant replay is on. [200247313]
- [SLI][Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Gears of War 4]: Level loading may hang. [1826307]
- NVIDIA Control Panel custom color settings are reset to the default after switching a game between windowed and full-screen mode. [1917071]
- NVIDIA Control Panel custom color profiles and ICC profiles are lost when using the Microsoft Game Bar. [1904238] Release 381 Graphics Drivers for Windows, Version 382.33 RN-08399-382.33_v01 | 17 Open Issues in Version 382.33 WHQL
- [GeForce Experience]: Driver installation may fail when attempting to perform a driver overinstall. To workaround, perform a clean installation.
- [Notebook][Pascal GPU]: The display remains blank while over installing the driver, requiring a reboot. [200273603]
- Error code 43 appears in the Device Manager after installing the driver with HDMI display connected. [200283276]
- Driver install/overinstall requires a reboot. [1757931]
- [GeForce GTX 1080] Battlefield 1 hangs when campaign loaded with Fast Sync enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200254350]