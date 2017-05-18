Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 18 mei 2017 17:24, 8 reacties • Feedback

Bron: ReactOS, submitter: learn_more

Versie 0.4.5 van ReactOS is uitgekomen. Het React Operating System is een opensource-besturingssysteem dat als doelstelling heeft om compatibel te zijn met Windows NT, 2000 en XP, zodat er Windows-applicaties en -drivers op gedraaid kunnen worden. Hoewel er al veel software probleemloos op draait, waaronder LibreOffice, Mozilla Firefox, Mozilla Thunderbird en diverse spellen, verkeert het hele project volgens de ontwikkelaars nog in het alfastadium en is het niet geschikt voor dagelijks gebruik. Op deze pagina kunnen enkele screenshots van ReactOS worden bekeken. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

ReactOS 0.4.5 Released



The ReactOS Project is pleased to release version 0.4.5 as a continuation of its three month cadence. Beyond the usual range of bug fixes and syncs with external dependencies, a fair amount of effort has gone into the graphical subsystem. Thanks to the work of Katayama Hirofumi and Mark Jansen, ReactOS now better serves requests for fonts and font metrics, leading to an improved rendering of applications and a more pleasant user experience. Your continued donations have also funded a contract for Giannis Adamopoulos to fix every last quirk in our theming components. The merits of this work can be seen in ReactOS 0.4.5, which comes with a smoother themed user interface and the future promises to bring even more improvements. In another funded effort, Hermès Bélusca-Maïto has got MS Office 2010 to run under ReactOS, another application from the list of most voted apps. Don’t forget to install our custom Samba package from the Application Manager if you want to try it out for yourself.



On top of this, there have been several major fixes in the kernel and drivers that should lead to stability improvements on real hardware and on long-running machines.



As usual, the general notes, tests, and changelog for the release can be found at their respective links. A less technical community changelog for ReactOS 0.4.5 is also available.

ISO images and prepared VMs for testing can be downloaded from the Download page.