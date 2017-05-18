Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 8 reacties
Bron: ReactOS, submitter: learn_more

ReactOS logo (75 pix)Versie 0.4.5 van ReactOS is uitgekomen. Het React Operating System is een opensource-besturingssysteem dat als doelstelling heeft om compatibel te zijn met Windows NT, 2000 en XP, zodat er Windows-applicaties en -drivers op gedraaid kunnen worden. Hoewel er al veel software probleemloos op draait, waaronder LibreOffice, Mozilla Firefox, Mozilla Thunderbird en diverse spellen, verkeert het hele project volgens de ontwikkelaars nog in het alfastadium en is het niet geschikt voor dagelijks gebruik. Op deze pagina kunnen enkele screenshots van ReactOS worden bekeken. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

ReactOS 0.4.5 Released

The ReactOS Project is pleased to release version 0.4.5 as a continuation of its three month cadence. Beyond the usual range of bug fixes and syncs with external dependencies, a fair amount of effort has gone into the graphical subsystem. Thanks to the work of Katayama Hirofumi and Mark Jansen, ReactOS now better serves requests for fonts and font metrics, leading to an improved rendering of applications and a more pleasant user experience. Your continued donations have also funded a contract for Giannis Adamopoulos to fix every last quirk in our theming components. The merits of this work can be seen in ReactOS 0.4.5, which comes with a smoother themed user interface and the future promises to bring even more improvements. In another funded effort, Hermès Bélusca-Maïto has got MS Office 2010 to run under ReactOS, another application from the list of most voted apps. Don’t forget to install our custom Samba package from the Application Manager if you want to try it out for yourself.

On top of this, there have been several major fixes in the kernel and drivers that should lead to stability improvements on real hardware and on long-running machines.

As usual, the general notes, tests, and changelog for the release can be found at their respective links. A less technical community changelog for ReactOS 0.4.5 is also available.
ISO images and prepared VMs for testing can be downloaded from the Download page.

ReactOS screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 0.4.5
Releasestatus Final
Website ReactOS
Download https://www.reactos.org/nl
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (8)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Meer historie
Besturingssystemen

Gerelateerde producten

ReactOS geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (8)

-1808+12+20+30Ongemodereerd3
0 Boeshnl
18 mei 2017 17:27
Lijkt mij wel leuk om dit gewoon te draaien voor de lolz
Reageer
0 nickbouwhuis
@Boeshnl18 mei 2017 17:29
Wat houd je tegen?
Reageer
0 Boeshnl
@nickbouwhuis18 mei 2017 17:44
Een systeem hebben waar ik het op kan draaien.
Reageer
+1 MadEgg

@Boeshnl18 mei 2017 17:48
VM dan maar?
Reageer
0 Devion
@MadEgg18 mei 2017 17:50
VM is 't dan net niet he.. voelt niet native :)
Reageer
+1 ItsNotRudy
@Devion18 mei 2017 17:53
Gewoon op full screen zetten en genoeg hardware toewijzen.
Reageer
0 Red-Front
@Boeshnl18 mei 2017 17:47
Precies, ik heb het ook wel eens geprobeerd, maar je hebt geluk als je USB poorten werken.
Reageer
0 johnkeates
18 mei 2017 18:43
Heerlijk dat ze gewoon lekker op dit ritme door blijven gaan, net als Mono en Wine uitstekende projecten om een werkende win32 ABI compatible set software te maken. Zelfs als het nooit gebruikt wordt ter vervanging van Windows is dit een van de betere projecten puur op basis van de reverse-engineering.

Stel je voor dat je later een systeem kan draaien op een combinatie van Coreboot en ReactOS, dan kan je in theorie dus een 'veilig' en gecontroleerd windows-compatible systeem hebben voor alle oude software waar geen sources meer van te krijgen zijn.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One (Scorpio) Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*