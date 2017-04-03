Er is met versienummer 2.5 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.403 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 2.5 (total 30):
- Support for message-mode named pipes.
- Translation of version resources through po files.
- Transform feedback support in Direct3D.
- Scheduler classes in C++ runtime.
- Better scrolling in popup menus.
- More improvements to the XML reader.
- 17195 Multiple applications and games need support for named pipe message mode (NamedPipe datagrams need to be _really_ datagrams)
- 23302 Not standard background color in Wine configuration
- 32925 WinUAE 2.5.1 beta crashes on unimplemented function KERNEL32.dll.GetVolumeInformationByHandleW
- 33899 Mouse moves screen in fullscreen.
- 34676 Gas Guzzlers Combat Carnage Demo needs msvcp100.dll.?is_current_task_group_canceling@Concurrency@@YA_NXZ
- 37402 WideCharToMultiByte is supposed to reject invalid flags
- 37887 SteuerSparErklärung 2015: crashes when importing a receipt on unimplemented function msvcr120.dll.?_Trace_ppl_function@Concurrency@@YAXABU_GUID@@EW4ConcRT_EventType@1@@Z
- 38526 QTravel, part of Qstarz PC Suite (Q2000) v3.x crashes on startup
- 40328 Rayman 3 Crashes loading 2nd level.
- 40465 The sting demo is mainly black
- 40480 Skyrim crashes with "wined3d_texture_load Failed to load location (srgb 0)."
- 40789 Rayman 3 Crashes on first lv.
- 41213 Elder Scrolls Online requires more than 16 samplers in pixel shaders with D3D11 renderer
- 41757 Natsuiro Asagao Residence (demo): fails to detect Japanese environment.
- 42017 Silence d3d11_immediate_context_OMSetBlendState spam at console
- 42050 wine-mono 4.6.4 System.argumentException (APB Reloaded)
- 42271 Final Fantasy X needs msvcr110.dll.__crtUnhandledException
- 42621 Unimplemented function msvcr120.dll.?_Trace_ppl_function@Concurrency@@YAXAEBU_GUID@@EW4ConcRT_EventType@1@@Z
- 42626 unimplemented function msvcr110.dll.__crtUnhandledException
- 42629 Galactic Civilization 3 fails to run
- 42656 ACDSee Pro 10 needs msvcp140.dll.?_Schedule_chore@details@Concurrency@@YAHPEAU_Threadpool_chore@12@@Z
- 42657 ACDSee Pro 9 needs msvcr120.dll.?Alloc@Concurrency@@YAPEAX_K@Z
- 42658 Playstation Now needs msvcr120.dll.?Alloc@Concurrency@@YAPAXI@Z
- 42665 Mafia III launcher fails to start (needs uiautomationcore.dll.UiaLookupId)
- 42670 Mafia III launcher fails to start (needs uiautomationcore.dll.UiaGetReservedMixedAttributeValue)
- 42671 Mafia III launcher fails to start (needs uiautomationcore.dll.UiaGetReservedNotSupportedValue)
- 42684 Steep (Ubisoft) needs iphlpapi.dll. GetUnicastIpAddressTable
- 42688 Native Acces crashes on unimplemented msvcp140.dll.?__ExceptionPtrCompare@@YA_NPBX0@Z
- 42700 Mafia III stops after launching (needs api-ms-win-core-quirks-l1-1-0.dll.QuirkIsEnabled3)
- 42703 Excel 2010 does not work: unimplemented function oleaut32.dll.GetAltMonthNames