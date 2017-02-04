Cookies op Tweakers

Door
Bron: AVM

AVM GmbH logo (45 pix) AVM heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn AVM Fritz!box Fon Wlan 7490. De 7490 is een adsl 2-modem, gigabitrouter, access point tot en met 802.11ac en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee usb 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk, zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. De nieuwe firmware bevat Fritz!OS 6.80 en brengt de volgende verbeteringen.

Internet:
  • Display of Internet load from devices connected to the guest network
  • Support for IPv6-only devices in the Child Prorection
  • Reserved Bandwidth for the home network
  • Option for UPnP port forwarding on a per-device basis
  • Different port forwarding options integrated on a single site
  • Option to open up the firewall for IPv6 networks connected to a router
  • Static routes configurable now for IPv6
Fon:
  • Restrict number off international calls
  • Call forwarding now for all entries in a telephone book applicable
DECT:
  • Support for CAT-iq 2.0 capable DECT devices
  • In FRITZ!Fon, folders may now be added to playlists (support for one folder level)
  • FRITZ!Fon screen "Smart Home" with an overview und fast access to connected Smart Home devices (like FRITZ!DEDCT 200).
Homenetwork:
  • Option for port forwardings via UPnP on a per device basis
  • IP address of a DHCP client may now be configured directly in the device settings
WLAN:
  • Band Steering: The FRITZ!Box will shift selected devices to the other WLAN band (3.4 or 5GHz) to improve Performance
  • Delete all inactive WLAN devices without specific settings from the list of known devices at once
  • Added display of characteristics of WLAN devices in the user interface (Dual Band)
Smart Home:
  • Group based switching for radiator control devices
  • new options for switiching the smart home actor FRITZ!DECT 200 through noise activation like clapping of knocking
  • Display of temperature course if the last 24h for smart home devices with temperature sensor
Security:
  • Passwords for IP Phones must at least be 8 digits long. Shorter passwords will be deactived by the update!
  • certain settings require a local action on the FRITZ!Box to be actived
USB/NAS:
  • FRITZ!NAS-interface now optimized for Smartphones and tablets
USB/UMTS:
  • Recived SMS on usb connected mobile network dongles are displayed in the FRITZ!Box events

AVM Fritz!box Fon Wlan 7490

Versienummer 113.06.80
Releasestatus Final
Website AVM
Download http://ftp.avm.de/fritz.box/fritzbox.7490/firmware/english/FRITZ.Box_7490.en-de-es-it-fr-pl.113.06.80.image
Bestandsgrootte 26,24MB
Licentietype Freeware
Modems en routers
AVM
FRITZ!Box

+1 oerbrood
4 februari 2017 15:27
Over het algemeen werkt de router goed, alleen icm bepaalde apparaten is de verbinding verre van vlekkeloos.
Met name iPads (ipad min 2 + ipad air 2) hebben vaak last van traagheid, soms laden paginas helemaal niet. Bereik is ook kort in verhouding met andere apparaten. Sommige routers werken beter.
Daarnaast nog een philips smarttv (ja das een drama apparaat maar toch) waarvan de smarttv functie steeds slechter werkt na een tijdje. Door de router te reseten verbeteren de prestaties weer. Er zit dus iets in de 7490 wat na verloop van tijd traag wordt. Was ook al zo met de inmiddels stokoude 7170. Dit moet toch echt beter kunnen.
0 bbob1970
@oerbrood4 februari 2017 15:36
Gebruik sinds paar maanden dect functie ook niet meer vanwege het brakke bereik. Helaas is hetzelfde ook een beetje van toepassing op het wifi bereik.
Het kastje ziet er mooi uit zonder externe antennes, echter die externe antennes zorgen toch voor een beter bereik en dat kan alleen via een ombouw die ook n iet bij alle versies werkt.

Gebruik hem dus puur als router en daar voldoet deze goed.
0 Illusion
4 februari 2017 15:58
Ik gebruik al een paar maanden de duitse beta's die tot deze versie leidden. Modem is bij mij super stabiel, uptime op dsl is ruim een maand. Met 6.52 had ik enorm last van een klapperende lijn, dus dit is zeker een verbetering.
Ook band steering lijkt prima te werken.
Daarnaast is de webinterface nu ook goed bruikbaar op een iphone.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Illusion op 4 februari 2017 15:59]

