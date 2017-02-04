Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 4 februari 2017 15:05, 3 reacties • Feedback

Bron: AVM, submitter: paulvdwal

AVM heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn AVM Fritz!box Fon Wlan 7490. De 7490 is een adsl 2-modem, gigabitrouter, access point tot en met 802.11ac en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee usb 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk, zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. De nieuwe firmware bevat Fritz!OS 6.80 en brengt de volgende verbeteringen.