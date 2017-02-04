AVM heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn AVM Fritz!box Fon Wlan 7490. De 7490 is een adsl 2-modem, gigabitrouter, access point tot en met 802.11ac en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee usb 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk, zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. De nieuwe firmware bevat Fritz!OS 6.80 en brengt de volgende verbeteringen.
Internet:
Fon:
- Display of Internet load from devices connected to the guest network
- Support for IPv6-only devices in the Child Prorection
- Reserved Bandwidth for the home network
- Option for UPnP port forwarding on a per-device basis
- Different port forwarding options integrated on a single site
- Option to open up the firewall for IPv6 networks connected to a router
- Static routes configurable now for IPv6
DECT:
- Restrict number off international calls
- Call forwarding now for all entries in a telephone book applicable
Homenetwork:
- Support for CAT-iq 2.0 capable DECT devices
- In FRITZ!Fon, folders may now be added to playlists (support for one folder level)
- FRITZ!Fon screen "Smart Home" with an overview und fast access to connected Smart Home devices (like FRITZ!DEDCT 200).
WLAN:
- Option for port forwardings via UPnP on a per device basis
- IP address of a DHCP client may now be configured directly in the device settings
Smart Home:
- Band Steering: The FRITZ!Box will shift selected devices to the other WLAN band (3.4 or 5GHz) to improve Performance
- Delete all inactive WLAN devices without specific settings from the list of known devices at once
- Added display of characteristics of WLAN devices in the user interface (Dual Band)
Security:
- Group based switching for radiator control devices
- new options for switiching the smart home actor FRITZ!DECT 200 through noise activation like clapping of knocking
- Display of temperature course if the last 24h for smart home devices with temperature sensor
USB/NAS:
- Passwords for IP Phones must at least be 8 digits long. Shorter passwords will be deactived by the update!
- certain settings require a local action on the FRITZ!Box to be actived
USB/UMTS:
- FRITZ!NAS-interface now optimized for Smartphones and tablets
- Recived SMS on usb connected mobile network dongles are displayed in the FRITZ!Box events