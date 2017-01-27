Versie 2.78 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en meestal verschijnt er om de andere week op vrijdag een nieuwe versie. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New Features
Bug Fixes
- View button: Add an action to the right click menu that always opens the book with the calibre viewer, regardless of the preferences
- Kobo driver: Update to support the newest firmware from Kobo
- E-book viewer: Allow opening a specific item from the Table of Contents via the --open-at command line parameter. Closes tickets: 1656573
- Amazon metadata download: Add support for downloading from amazon.ca
New news sources
- Edit Book: Do not condense CSS rules when saving AZW3 files regardless of the value of Preferences->Common Options->Look & Feel->Expand CSS
- EPUB Output: Fix a duplicate id created in rare circumstances when splitting on page breaks. Closes tickets: 1658744
- DOCX Input: Fix error when converting documents that have images pointing to web resources. Closes tickets: 1659142
- E-book viewer: Fix a regression that caused an increase in load times when loading the individual HTML files inside an EPUB book. Closes tickets: 1658578
- Fix setting a similar books search to use the formats field in Preferences->Searching resulting in an error. Closes tickets: 1658386
- Kobo driver: Fix incorrect cover size being uploaded to the Glo HD
- E-book viewer: Fix 'View Image' right click menu action not available for svg files included via <img> tags. Closes tickets: 1657717
- HTML Input: Remove the # character from input filenames, for maximum compatibility. Closes tickets: 1656833
- Edit Book: Fix spell check treating the unicode hyphen (U+2010) differently from the normal hyphen (U+002d). Closes tickets: 1656319
Improved news sources
- The Sunday Times Magazine by Bobby Steel
- FOX News
- Oriental Daily
- AM730
- The Times
- NYTimes
- Mediapart
- Echo Online
- kath.net
- GoComics
- The Hindu