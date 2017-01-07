Er is met versienummer 3.24.0 een nieuwe ontwikkelversie van de opensource-ftp-client FileZilla verschenen. FileZilla is klein, simpel en toch compleet. Het programma is populair vanwege de geringe belasting van de systeembronnen. Een veelgehoorde klacht is echter dat wachtwoorden onversleuteld op de computer worden opgeslagen. FileZilla is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan vanaf deze pagina in verschillende uitvoeringen worden gedownload. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features:
Bugfixes and minor changes:
- The context menu for remote file search results now has a "Copy URL(s) to clipboard" item
- Alt+number can now be used to switch between tabs in addition to Ctrl+number
- SFTP hostkey fingerprints are now also shown as base64 encoded SHA256 hashes to match the new format displayed by OpenSSH
- Errors at the end of SFTP transfers now correctly result in transfer failures instead
- Cancelling synchronized browsing questions no longer prevents further directory changes
- Fix display issues for the filter conditions dialog
- Fix deleting multiple extensions on the filetype page in the settings
- OS X: Do not open dialogs while already processing an event, e.g. while a context menu is open