Mozilla heeft met versienummer 2.46 na enige tijd van stilte weer eens een nieuwe versie van SeaMonkey uitgebracht. SeaMonkey is de voortzetting van de voormalige Mozilla Application Suite en bestaat uit een webbrowser en programma's om te e-mailen en nieuws te lezen. Er is ook een eenvoudige html-editor aanwezig. In tegenstelling tot de webbrowser Firefox wordt SeaMonkey door de community onderhouden, terwijl de SeaMonkey Council het onderhoud overziet. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

The SeaMonkey project is proud to present SeaMonkey 2.46: The new major release of the all-in-one Internet suite is available for download now! Building on the same Mozilla platform as Firefox 49, it delivers those same developments in web technologies such as HTML5, hardware acceleration and improved JavaScript speed.

SeaMonkey 2.46 is available in 26 languages, for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux.

For a more complete list of major changes in SeaMonkey 2.46, see the What's New in SeaMonkey 2.46 section of the Release Notes, which also contain a list of known issues and answers to frequently asked questions. For a more general overview of the SeaMonkey project (and screen shots!), visit www.seamonkey-project.org.