Microsoft heeft versie 17.12.0 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder meer Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.12 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. Dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen van deze uitgave:

Visual Studio 2022 release notes We're excited to announce the availability of Visual Studio 2022 v17.12. This update focuses on providing fantastic developer experiences for working with .NET 9 projects and new AI productivity features, along with continuous improvements all-around. Productivity Copy from the Error List

Go to line anywhere in Code Search

Dock the Code Search window

Customize collapsed text indicator

Refresh your Find results

More space for horizontal scrollbar

Non-blocking Code Cleanup on save GitHub Copilot Ask GitHub more questions

Custom instructions for GitHub Copilot

Model selection in GitHub Copilot Chat

Enhanced contextual understanding

Content Exclusion updates

AI smart variable inspection

AI-powered IEnumerable Visualizer

Debug tests with GitHub Copilot

Fix code with GitHub Copilot

Better AI completions for C#

Reference code in GitHub Copilot

Guided chat in GitHub Copilot

GitHub Copilot onboarding Debugging & diagnostics Blazor WebAssembly debugging

Meter histogram in the profiler

Display method return values

Export breakpoint groups with ease

IntelliSense for the IEnumerable Visualizer

Analyze memory use over time Git tooling Manage file renaming with Git

Pull request drafts and templates

Create internal GitHub repos

Copy Git link

Git multi-repo support

Customize AI Git commit message IDE Multi-Project Launch Configuration

MotW security warnings

Preserve font across theme changes

Teams Toolkit new AI templates

Copy files between instances Cloud Azure App Service publish security updates

Azure WebJobs Linux support

Azure Functions Flex Consumption

Connected Services security update Desktop Improved MSIX tooling for UWP apps on .NET 9

Enhanced WinUI components search

.NET 9 SDK support for UWP

Simplified .csproj for UWP

RIDs for UWP in .NET 9 fixed

UWP project creation fixed Web Request variables in HTTP files

Vitest support in JavaScript and TypeScript

Inlay Hints for more languages

HTTP files shared environment Data SDK-style SQL projects in SSDT .NET Achieve more with .NET 9

NuGet audits transitive packages C++ Set C++ Command Line Arguments

Build Insights view explanations

Build Insights path adjustments

Open Folder for Unreal Engine uproject

Improved Change signature