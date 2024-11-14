Microsoft heeft versie 17.12.0 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder meer Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.12 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. Dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen van deze uitgave:
Visual Studio 2022 release notes
We're excited to announce the availability of Visual Studio 2022 v17.12. This update focuses on providing fantastic developer experiences for working with .NET 9 projects and new AI productivity features, along with continuous improvements all-around.Productivity
GitHub Copilot
- Copy from the Error List
- Go to line anywhere in Code Search
- Dock the Code Search window
- Customize collapsed text indicator
- Refresh your Find results
- More space for horizontal scrollbar
- Non-blocking Code Cleanup on save
Debugging & diagnostics
- Ask GitHub more questions
- Custom instructions for GitHub Copilot
- Model selection in GitHub Copilot Chat
- Enhanced contextual understanding
- Content Exclusion updates
- AI smart variable inspection
- AI-powered IEnumerable Visualizer
- Debug tests with GitHub Copilot
- Fix code with GitHub Copilot
- Better AI completions for C#
- Reference code in GitHub Copilot
- Guided chat in GitHub Copilot
- GitHub Copilot onboarding
Git tooling
- Blazor WebAssembly debugging
- Meter histogram in the profiler
- Display method return values
- Export breakpoint groups with ease
- IntelliSense for the IEnumerable Visualizer
- Analyze memory use over time
IDE
- Manage file renaming with Git
- Pull request drafts and templates
- Create internal GitHub repos
- Copy Git link
- Git multi-repo support
- Customize AI Git commit message
Cloud
- Multi-Project Launch Configuration
- MotW security warnings
- Preserve font across theme changes
- Teams Toolkit new AI templates
- Copy files between instances
Desktop
- Azure App Service publish security updates
- Azure WebJobs Linux support
- Azure Functions Flex Consumption
- Connected Services security update
Web
- Improved MSIX tooling for UWP apps on .NET 9
- Enhanced WinUI components search
- .NET 9 SDK support for UWP
- Simplified .csproj for UWP
- RIDs for UWP in .NET 9 fixed
- UWP project creation fixed
Data
- Request variables in HTTP files
- Vitest support in JavaScript and TypeScript
- Inlay Hints for more languages
- HTTP files shared environment
.NET
- SDK-style SQL projects in SSDT
C++
- Achieve more with .NET 9
- NuGet audits transitive packages
- Set C++ Command Line Arguments
- Build Insights view explanations
- Build Insights path adjustments
- Open Folder for Unreal Engine uproject
- Improved Change signature