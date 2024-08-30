Versie 1.8.0 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. Het is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik; voor gebruik in een commerciële omgeving wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 3304: MDK 0.29.0
- 3303: LibOpenJPEG 2.5.2
- 3302: LibJXL 0.10.3
- 3301: LibHeif 1.17.6
- 3300: LibWebP 1.4.0
- 3299: LCMS2 2.16
- 3298: ZLIB 1.3.1
- 3313: Quick filter - settings in menu - more info.
- 3297: auto crop in viewer - more info.
- 3277: Import and sort - enumerator for input or output folder - more info.
- 3276: Colour label in preview - more info.
- 3264: Edit XMP - Country Code - more info.
- 3316: Catalog - no import of sidecar for video files - more info.
- 3315: Browser - filelist - checkbox looks checked at win scale >100% - more info.
- 3314: Enhance color - save preset - more info.
- 3312: CMYK jpeg 2000 - more info.
- 3311: Quick search - shortcut and suggestions - more info.
- 3310: Movies are shown in preview despite - more info.
- 3309: Settings - interface - more info.
- 3308: Linux - continues scrolling files after key released - more info.
- 3307: Batch rename - few issues - more info.
- 3306: Incorrect Display of Face Tag Regions in Portrait HEIC Images - more info.
- 3305: cur - more info.
- 3296: Save as keeps old file open - more info.
- 3295: Part of the image is obscured - more info.
- 3294: Image tab - when going to video file, bad date or filesize - more info.
- 3293: Compare - zoom on images with different size - more info.
- 3292: Export - UI - rearrange controls - more info.
- 3291: Video thumbnails gallery - more info.
- 3290: App UI - menu structure - unify Tag, Rating, Label, Category - more info.
- 3289: F12 not assigned after usin Settings dialog - more info.
- 3288: Viewer - select all with shortcut doesnt enable save selection as - more info.
- 3287: Transparency in thumbnail - more info.
- 3286: Save as - dont use read only attribute - more info.
- 3285: Info html mode - size
- 3284: Opening images fullscreen from Explorer - more info.
- 3283: Batch convert - actions - improve grouping - more info.
- 3282: Rating and label order - more info.
- 3281: Windows - system menu - more info.
- 3280: Batch convert - windows - prevent suspend mode - more info.
- 3279: Search dialog - tab key and shortcut - more info.
- 3278: Zoom not expanding window for other images - more info.
- 3275: Tagged selected files confirmation - more info.
- 3274: ExifTool panel - expand status - more info.
- 3273: Open long filename - more info.
- 3272: Viewer - Show alpha became disabled - more info.
- 3271: Import and Sort - folder date - more info.
- 3270: Import and sort - wrong folder for videos - more info.
- 3269: Purge doesn't remove all what it should - more info.
- 3268: Viewer - resize canvas - wrong anchor indicator - more info.
- 3267: Edit XMP - Source not written - more info.
- 3266: Batch convert - sort after drag and drop - more info.
- 3265: Settings - context menu - duplicate items - more info.
- 3263: Compare thumbnails showing folders and non image files - more info.