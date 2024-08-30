Software-update: XnView MP 1.8.0

XnViewMP logo (75 pix) Versie 1.8.0 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. Het is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik; voor gebruik in een commerciële omgeving wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Fixed:

XnView MP

Versienummer 1.8.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website XnSoft
Download https://www.xnview.com/en/xnviewmp/#downloads
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Bart van Klaveren

XnSoft

XnView MP

Tourmaline 30 augustus 2024 20:24
De link verwijst nog steeds naar een oudere versie.

Hier kun je de laatse versie vinden:
https://newsgroup.xnview.com/viewtopic.php?t=47669
STFU 30 augustus 2024 20:32
Sinds ACDSee een hele tijd terug extreem bloated geworden is, gebruik ik deze viewer. Naar tevredenheid :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door STFU op 30 augustus 2024 21:26]

JanVQ @STFU30 augustus 2024 21:19
Ik ook al jaren. Behalve dat heic/heif formaat, wat een ramp is dat toch – vooral op Linux, daar is het vaak niet werkend te krijgen. Wat mij betreft mag dit nutteloze formaat snel weer verdwijnen.
bytemaster460 @JanVQ31 augustus 2024 13:38
Is dat een beperking van het formaat of van Linux. Als er een discussie ontstaat over het overstappen op Linux wordt er vaak gevraagd “wat kan je dan niet in Linux?”. Dit is daar dus een voorbeeld van en is een beperking van Linux en niet van het formaat. Het formaat is technisch wel heel erg goed.
Overigens gebruik ik privé altijd Linux, dus het is geen linuxbashen.
Xander2 @bytemaster4601 september 2024 17:36
apt install heif-gdk-pixbuf

Met Windows ging het eerst ook niet helemaal lekker, adoptie kost tijd maar het zou nu wel standaard moeten zijn in b.v. Ubuntu 22.
Dennis_88 31 augustus 2024 09:23
Fijne applicatie welke ik veel gebruikt heb om grote hoeveelheden foto's te sorteren en managen. Echter moet ik zeggen dat ik sinds kort meer en meer FastStone Image Viewer hiervoor gebruik. Veel toepassingen in XnView komen hier in terug, echter vind ik FastStone Image Viewer hier net even wat ''gemakkelijker'' in en een minder drukke UI. desalniettemin staan beide tools op mijn machine, en gebruik ik ze beide aan de hand van wat ik wil doen met mijn foto's.

Voordelen van FastStone View (windows):

-Voor het snel managen van foto's
-Portable te gebruiken
-Heeft een image comparison tot 4 foto's max

Voordelen van XnView (multi-platform):

-In de thumbnail al enige meta-data te zien wat vooral ook handig kan zijn
-Thumbnails kunnen groter ingesteld worden dan FastStone Viewer

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dennis_88 op 1 september 2024 12:18]

Peebz @Dennis_8831 augustus 2024 23:54
Fast Stone Image viewer is Windows-only, XNview-MP is multi-platform.
Wel essentieel hier.
Dennis_88 @Peebz1 september 2024 12:19
Scherp! Thanks en reeds aangepast! :*)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

