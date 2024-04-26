AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX5000-, RX6000- en RX7000-serie. In versie 24.4.1 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Manor Lords, Helldivers 2, Nightingale en Skull and Bones. Verder zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New Game Support
Performance Highlights
- Manor Lords
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
- Performance improvements for Helldivers 2
Expanded Vulkan Extensions Support
- Nightingale
- Skull and Bones
AI Application Update
- VK_KHR_shader_maximal_reconvergence
- VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering_local_read
- Click HERE for more information about other Vulkan® extension support.
Fixed Issues
- Support and optimizations for 7.1.0 & 7.1.1 versions of Topaz Gigapixel AI application with new “Recovery” and “Low Resolution” AI upscaling features.
Known Issues
- Performance improvements for Helldivers 2.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Lords of the Fallen and entering certain areas on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
- Artifacts may appear in certain mud environments while playing SnowRunner on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6800.
- Rainbow-like artifacts may appear in water environments while playing Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Overwatch 2 with Radeon Boost enabled on Radeon RX 6000 and above series graphics products.
- Intermittent application freeze when first launching SteamVR using the Quest Link feature on Meta Quest 2.
- Intermittent system or application crash when screen sharing using Microsoft Teams.
- Intermittent application crash changing Anti-Aliasing settings while playing Enshrouded on Radeon 7000 series graphics products.
- Display colors may appear “dim” or “washed out” after closing Enshrouded with Auto HDR enabled.
- Black corruption may be observed while playing Alien Isolation on Radeon 7000 series graphics products.
- Corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition or Alan Wake 2 with Radeon Boost enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable Radeon Boost as a temporary workaround.
- Max Payne 1 and 2 may fail to launch on RDNA 3 series graphics products when Anti-Aliasing is enabled.
- Texture flicking may be observed while playing Hitman: Contracts.[Resolution targeted for 24.5.1]
- Intermittent stutter immediately after alt-tab with Performance Metrics Overlay enabled. [Resolution targeted for 24.5.1]
- Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for Q3]