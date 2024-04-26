Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.4.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX5000-, RX6000- en RX7000-serie. In versie 24.4.1 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Manor Lords, Helldivers 2, Nightingale en Skull and Bones. Verder zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support
  • Manor Lords
Performance Highlights
  • Performance improvements for Helldivers 2
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
  • Nightingale
  • Skull and Bones
Expanded Vulkan Extensions Support AI Application Update
  • Support and optimizations for 7.1.0 & 7.1.1 versions of Topaz Gigapixel AI application with new “Recovery” and “Low Resolution” AI upscaling features.
Fixed Issues
  • Performance improvements for Helldivers 2.
  • Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Lords of the Fallen and entering certain areas on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
  • Artifacts may appear in certain mud environments while playing SnowRunner on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6800.
  • Rainbow-like artifacts may appear in water environments while playing Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
  • Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Overwatch 2 with Radeon Boost enabled on Radeon RX 6000 and above series graphics products.
  • Intermittent application freeze when first launching SteamVR using the Quest Link feature on Meta Quest 2.
  • Intermittent system or application crash when screen sharing using Microsoft Teams.
  • Intermittent application crash changing Anti-Aliasing settings while playing Enshrouded on Radeon 7000 series graphics products.
  • Display colors may appear “dim” or “washed out” after closing Enshrouded with Auto HDR enabled.
Known Issues
  • Black corruption may be observed while playing Alien Isolation on Radeon 7000 series graphics products.
  • Corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition or Alan Wake 2 with Radeon Boost enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable Radeon Boost as a temporary workaround.
  • Max Payne 1 and 2 may fail to launch on RDNA 3 series graphics products when Anti-Aliasing is enabled.
  • Texture flicking may be observed while playing Hitman: Contracts.[Resolution targeted for 24.5.1]
  • Intermittent stutter immediately after alt-tab with Performance Metrics Overlay enabled. [Resolution targeted for 24.5.1]
  • Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for Q3]

S_Happens 28 april 2024 00:34
In de volgende update eindelijk een oplossing voor het 'alt tab 3fps' probleem.
Goedelesaar @S_Happens28 april 2024 02:00
ai, bedoel je het issue dat geheel windows super laggy wordt na een alt-tab?
Ik heb het zelf soms, meestal als ik een fullscreen app draai.
Quick fix is om even een Ctrl + Win + Shift + B te doen om de driver opnieuw in te laden.
Ik hoop dat het met deze update weg is :)
S_Happens @Goedelesaar28 april 2024 10:06
Als ik een game speelde, zelfs borderless, en dan op m'n andere schermen iets klikte, ging niet alleen het spel 3fps, maar zelfs het hele systeem na afsluiting spel..
Thanks voor de tip!
alex3305 26 april 2024 10:02
Ik vind het met mijn 5700XT nog steeds lastig om te weten of ik 'veilig' kan upgraden of niet :/. Ik heb nu 24.2.1 draaien en dat is voor mij de eerste versie sinds de aanschaf van mijn videokaart waar mijn GPU profiel bijvoorbeeld onthouden wordt :X. Vooralsnog lijkt deze versie ook redelijk stabiel en blijf ik denk ik voorlopig even zitten.
cool1971 @alex330526 april 2024 11:32
Je kunt het profiel toch voor dat je gaat updaten 'exporteren'? Daarna importeren en alles is hetzelfde. Is paar seconden werk.
darkchief 26 april 2024 18:07
Intermittent system or application crash when screen sharing using Microsoft Teams.
Eindelijk een fix hiervoor. Ben je aan het werk, wil je je scherm delen voor een klant, crasht je hele PC ineens... sinds 24.x.x is dit al gaande.
Changshan 26 april 2024 12:35
Manor Lords! Tsja, dan moet ik wel updaten hè...

