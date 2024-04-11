Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.9.6

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.9.6 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.9 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor deze versie ziet er als volgt uit:

What's New
  • With this bug fix, a client can now use the bootstrapper in a layout and pass in the --noWeb parameter to install on a client machine and ensure that both the installer and the Visual Studio product are downloaded only from the layout. Previously, sometimes during the installation process, the installer would not respect the -noWeb parameter and would try to self-update itself from the web.
Developer Community Security advisories addressed
  • CVE-2024-21409 A use-after-free vulnerability exists in WPF which may result in Elevation of Privilege when viewing untrusted documents.
  • CVE-2024-28929 This update addresses a remote code execution vulnerablity in the Microsoft ODBC Driver for Microsoft SQL Server.
  • CVE-2024-28930 This update addresses a remote code execution vulnerablity in the Microsoft ODBC Driver for Microsoft SQL Server.
  • CVE-2024-28931 This update addresses a remote code execution vulnerablity in the Microsoft ODBC Driver for Microsoft SQL Server.
  • CVE-2024-28932 This update addresses a remote code execution vulnerablity in the Microsoft ODBC Driver for Microsoft SQL Server.
  • CVE-2024-28933 This update addresses a remote code execution vulnerablity in the Microsoft ODBC Driver for Microsoft SQL Server.
  • CVE-2024-28934 This update addresses a remote code execution vulnerablity in the Microsoft ODBC Driver for Microsoft SQL Server.
  • CVE-2024-28935 This update addresses a remote code execution vulnerablity in the Microsoft ODBC Driver for Microsoft SQL Server.
  • CVE-2024-28936 This update addresses a remote code execution vulnerablity in the Microsoft ODBC Driver for Microsoft SQL Server.
  • CVE-2024-28937 This update addresses a remote code execution vulnerablity in the Microsoft ODBC Driver for Microsoft SQL Server.
  • CVE-2024-28938 This update addresses a remote code execution vulnerablity in the Microsoft ODBC Driver for Microsoft SQL Server.
  • CVE-2024-28941 This update addresses a remote code execution vulnerablity in the Microsoft ODBC Driver for Microsoft SQL Server.
  • CVE-2024-28943 This update addresses a remote code execution vulnerablity in the Microsoft ODBC Driver for Microsoft SQL Server.
  • CVE-2024-29043 This update addresses a remote code execution vulnerablity in the Microsoft ODBC Driver for Microsoft SQL Server.

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.9.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-04-2024 09:50
0 • submitter: danmark_ori

11-04-2024 • 09:50

0

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

09-04 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.6 0
26-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.5 1
12-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.3 8
27-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.2 0
21-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.1 1
12-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13 2
15-01 Visual Studio 2022 17.12.4 4
04-12 Visual Studio 2022 17.12.3 1
27-11 Visual Studio 2022 17.12.2 1
20-11 Visual Studio 2022 17.12.1 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Visual Studio

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq