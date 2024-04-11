Microsoft heeft versie 17.9.6 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.9 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor deze versie ziet er als volgt uit:
What's New
Developer Community
- With this bug fix, a client can now use the bootstrapper in a layout and pass in the --noWeb parameter to install on a client machine and ensure that both the installer and the Visual Studio product are downloaded only from the layout. Previously, sometimes during the installation process, the installer would not respect the -noWeb parameter and would try to self-update itself from the web.
Security advisories addressed
- After upgrading to Visual Studio 2002 v17.9.3, Pair to Mac fails
- Vertical Tab Well scrolls up when active tab changes
- Servicing 17.9 to fix dacpac references by bumping DacFx
- CVE-2024-21409 A use-after-free vulnerability exists in WPF which may result in Elevation of Privilege when viewing untrusted documents.
