Software-update: AnyDesk 8.0.10

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 8.0.10 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij 15 euro per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 8.0.8 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 8.0.10 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs:
  • Fixed direct connections between clients in the same LAN
  • Fixed crash when Outgoing Session is being closed
  • Fixed Main Window visibility after closing Outgoing Session in Custom Clients with Preset Password
  • Fixed visibility of Remove button in settings for Access Control (ACL) and Wake-on-LAN when using Light UI theme
  • Fixed keyboard interaction with ACL list in Access Settings
  • Fixed behavior of Block Remote Input permission
  • Fixed restriction of Update parameters for unlicensed clients
Other Changes:
  • Allow hiding the Retry button in Session Ended dialogues
  • Allow to show Session title when using plain-with-toolbar mode
  • Allow to hide the Client ID in incoming-only Custom Clients
  • Disallow Privacy Mode for Incoming connections from unlicensed legacy clients.
  • Improve usability of the User selection dialog when connecting to Windows Terminal Server

AnyDesk 6.3.2 (Linux)

Fixed Bugs:
  • Fixed crash in settings.
  • Fixed crash in incoming only custom client.
  • Fixed tray icon not showing up after boot.
  • Minor other bug fixes.

AnyDesk 8.0.1 (macOS)

New Features:
  • Redesigned System Information window
Fixed bugs:
  • Improved performance (especially for hi-resolution screens)
  • Fixed crash which led to session restart
  • Fixed File Manager bug which led to access denied error when copying files to Windows host
  • Fixed the behavior of Wake-on-LAN clients list (Intel-based macs only)
  • Fixed the behavior of Keyboard Layout switcher
  • Minuor UI glitches fixed

AnyDesk 6.3.1 (linux)

Other changes:
  • Security update: Exchanged code signing certificate. The previous certificate will be invalidated soon.

AnyDesk 8.0.0 (macOS)

New Features:
  • Redesigned Settings window
  • Screen Frame
Fixed bugs:
  • Mismatching mouse click coordinates after using "Auto-adapt Resolution" option
  • Improved UX when few AnyDesk sessions are used in parallel
Other changes:
  • Security update: Exchanged code signing certificate. The previous certificate will be invalidated soon.

AnyDesk 8.0

Versienummer 8.0.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

25-04-2024 14:03
submitter: 1DMKIIN

25-04-2024 • 14:03

5

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: AnyDesk

Zeror 25 april 2024 15:01
Ik vind dit toch wel een van de fijnere remote control tools op de markt. Lichtgewicht en makkelijk te gebruiken.
GeroldM
@Zeror27 april 2024 01:43
Licht en gemakkelijk, jazeker!

Maar sinds versie 7 ook heel veel zeurderiger geworden. In bijna dezelfde mate als Teamviewer. En praktisch net zo duur ook, wanneer je het gezeur zat bent en een licentie aan wil schaffen.

Ben nu al zeker een jaar over naar RustDesk. Bevalt me stukken beter, want ik host mijn RustDesk server zelf. En dat scheelt een berg.
betwetor 25 april 2024 18:23
Ik ben van zelf gefreubelde log me in hamachi icm vnc in de Windows 98/ME/2000 tijd naar teamviewer gegaan.
Ik leverde dagelijks support via dat platform.
Nu was ik totaal niet tevreden met de aftersales van TV en dacht ik ga wel naar het Europese Anydesk.
Ik had niet verwacht dat de klant ervaring zo verschillend kon zijn. Het lijkt echt een Beta product. Er is een V1 platform waar je meteen in komt, maar je moet migreren naar V2 waardoor er informatie verdeeld over 3 locaties zit. Online omgeving 1, online omgeving 2, en in het programma zelf.
By design zeggen ze bij de helpdesk.
Bij ongeveer 1 op de 5 klanten komt er geen schermpje om te accepteren. Programma afsluiten en opnieuw opstarten aan de cliënt kant is de oplossing.
Na elke sessie geef ik het onderwerp in.
Maar die kan ik nergens terug krijgen behalve van de laatste 5 als ik in de v2 omgeving bij de sessies op csv export klik.
Dit zou moeten werken wanneer je het abbo neemt voor 100 simultane sessies oid.
Dat ik alleen werk, maakt ze niet uit.
En in het contact lijken ze te denken dat ze geen concurrentie hebben. Heel vreemd.
Volgend jaar maar weer terug naar TV.
Voor remote support met veel verschillende leken is het waardeloos.
Met teamviewer stuurde ik een linkje naar mijn applicatie. Die werd uitgevoerd zonder dat je admin rechten nodig had. En ik kan er zonder uitleg in.
Met Anydesk is het proces veel omslachtiger en dan werkt het ook nog eens niet altijd in een keer.
Als ik de tijd vind, dan ga ik ook nog even testen met Rust desk.
cschmidt77 @betwetor25 april 2024 18:51
Ik hoor mensen laatste tijd veel over rustdesk. Wat een open source remote tool is, je kan het ook zelf hosten (de server middleware). https://rustdesk.com/

Proberen kan geen kwaad.
betwetor @cschmidt7725 april 2024 18:56
Precies dat was ook mijn plan.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

