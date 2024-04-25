Versie 8.0.10 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij 15 euro per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 8.0.8 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 8.0.10 (Windows) Fixed Bugs: Fixed direct connections between clients in the same LAN

Fixed crash when Outgoing Session is being closed

Fixed Main Window visibility after closing Outgoing Session in Custom Clients with Preset Password

Fixed visibility of Remove button in settings for Access Control (ACL) and Wake-on-LAN when using Light UI theme

Fixed keyboard interaction with ACL list in Access Settings

Fixed behavior of Block Remote Input permission

Fixed restriction of Update parameters for unlicensed clients Other Changes: Allow hiding the Retry button in Session Ended dialogues

Allow to show Session title when using plain-with-toolbar mode

Allow to hide the Client ID in incoming-only Custom Clients

Disallow Privacy Mode for Incoming connections from unlicensed legacy clients.

Improve usability of the User selection dialog when connecting to Windows Terminal Server AnyDesk 6.3.2 (Linux) Fixed Bugs: Fixed crash in settings.

Fixed crash in incoming only custom client.

Fixed tray icon not showing up after boot.

Minor other bug fixes. AnyDesk 8.0.1 (macOS) New Features: Redesigned System Information window Fixed bugs: Improved performance (especially for hi-resolution screens)

Fixed crash which led to session restart

Fixed File Manager bug which led to access denied error when copying files to Windows host

Fixed the behavior of Wake-on-LAN clients list (Intel-based macs only)

Fixed the behavior of Keyboard Layout switcher

Minuor UI glitches fixed AnyDesk 6.3.1 (linux) Other changes: Security update: Exchanged code signing certificate. The previous certificate will be invalidated soon. AnyDesk 8.0.0 (macOS) New Features: Redesigned Settings window

Screen Frame Fixed bugs: Mismatching mouse click coordinates after using "Auto-adapt Resolution" option

Improved UX when few AnyDesk sessions are used in parallel Other changes: Security update: Exchanged code signing certificate. The previous certificate will be invalidated soon.