Versie 8.0.10 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij 15 euro per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 8.0.8 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:
AnyDesk 8.0.10 (Windows)Fixed Bugs:
Other Changes:
- Fixed direct connections between clients in the same LAN
- Fixed crash when Outgoing Session is being closed
- Fixed Main Window visibility after closing Outgoing Session in Custom Clients with Preset Password
- Fixed visibility of Remove button in settings for Access Control (ACL) and Wake-on-LAN when using Light UI theme
- Fixed keyboard interaction with ACL list in Access Settings
- Fixed behavior of Block Remote Input permission
- Fixed restriction of Update parameters for unlicensed clients
- Allow hiding the Retry button in Session Ended dialogues
- Allow to show Session title when using plain-with-toolbar mode
- Allow to hide the Client ID in incoming-only Custom Clients
- Disallow Privacy Mode for Incoming connections from unlicensed legacy clients.
- Improve usability of the User selection dialog when connecting to Windows Terminal Server
AnyDesk 6.3.2 (Linux)Fixed Bugs:
- Fixed crash in settings.
- Fixed crash in incoming only custom client.
- Fixed tray icon not showing up after boot.
- Minor other bug fixes.
AnyDesk 8.0.1 (macOS)New Features:
Fixed bugs:
- Redesigned System Information window
- Improved performance (especially for hi-resolution screens)
- Fixed crash which led to session restart
- Fixed File Manager bug which led to access denied error when copying files to Windows host
- Fixed the behavior of Wake-on-LAN clients list (Intel-based macs only)
- Fixed the behavior of Keyboard Layout switcher
- Minuor UI glitches fixed
AnyDesk 6.3.1 (linux)Other changes:
- Security update: Exchanged code signing certificate. The previous certificate will be invalidated soon.
AnyDesk 8.0.0 (macOS)New Features:
Fixed bugs:
- Redesigned Settings window
- Screen Frame
Other changes:
- Mismatching mouse click coordinates after using "Auto-adapt Resolution" option
- Improved UX when few AnyDesk sessions are used in parallel
- Security update: Exchanged code signing certificate. The previous certificate will be invalidated soon.